Nilgiris' Endangered Long-Billed Vultures Threatened by Tourism, Fires: Conservation Efforts Underway

Researchers in the Nilgiris have sounded the alarm over the critically endangered long-billed vulture's nesting sites, highlighting the dire impact of human disturbances and forest fires. From 2018 to 2021, the team, consisting of S. Manigandan, H. Byju, and P. Kannan, meticulously monitored four crucial nesting sites within the Mudumalai and Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserves. Their significant findings, showing the thin line between survival and extinction for these vultures, have been published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa.

Human Disturbances and Forest Fires: A Dual Threat

The study pinpointed tourism and forest fires as the prime disruptors of the long-billed vultures' breeding success. An illegal resort operating too close to the Ebbanad Nesting Colony was found to significantly disturb the vultures, leading to the abandonment of a nest. However, the closure of this cottage saw the return of the vultures, underscoring the sensitivity of these birds to human activity. Furthermore, a 2019 forest fire in Kodanad pushed the vultures to forsake their nests, highlighting the fragility of their existence against environmental threats.

Conservation Efforts by the Forest Department

In response to these challenges, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has launched several initiatives aimed at stabilizing and increasing the long-billed vulture population. Among these measures are awareness campaigns, crackdowns on the use of harmful Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) by livestock owners and veterinarians, and efforts to increase the visibility of carcasses to feed the scavengers. P. Arunkumar, Deputy Director of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (Buffer Zone), detailed the department's strategy to lead vultures to carcass sites, thereby ensuring a steady food supply.

Looking Ahead: Strategies to Safeguard the Vultures

Despite the challenges, the dedicated efforts of researchers and the Forest Department offer a glimmer of hope for the future of the long-billed vultures in the Nilgiris. Protecting these critical nesting sites from human and environmental threats is paramount to the survival of the species. As conservation strategies continue to evolve, the commitment to preserving these majestic birds remains unwavering, setting a precedent for endangered species conservation across the globe.