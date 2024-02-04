Nilgiris Economic Dialogue Spotlights Inclusive Growth

The Nilgiris Economic Dialogue (NED), a prominent event organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Tamil Nadu, has wrapped up at the Lawrence School in Ooty, leaving behind a resonating echo of its central theme: inclusive growth. The dialogue spotlighted the critical roles of women and child development in fostering a balanced and robust economy.

Srivats Ram's Inaugural Reflections

Setting the stage was Srivats Ram, Vice-Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu, who took the audience down the memory lane of India's transformational growth since liberalization. His address was a stark reminder of the country's aspiration to become a developed economy by 2047, a vision that called for an examination of uneven growth across various segments and regions.

Ram particularly highlighted the progress of Tamil Nadu and southern states, attributing it to the power of education and efficient policies shaping the region's socio-economic landscape.

EquiVision: Pioneering Pathways for Inclusive Growth

The panel discussion, titled "EquiVision: Pioneering Pathways for Inclusive Growth", was an enlightening discourse, moderated by Kezevino Aram. It featured insights from several industry stalwarts, each bringing their unique perspective to the table.

M. Ponnuswami underscored the importance of providing opportunities in education and employment as a means to foster growth. M. Vijayabaskar, on the other hand, laid emphasis on the role of social stability in economic growth. He noted the challenge of aligning opportunities with the high educational mobility in Tamil Nadu.

R. Palaniswamy stressed the need for businesses to align with government initiatives for more optimal results. Vinod Daniel, in his address, stressed the significance of quantifying the impact of inclusive measures and promoting awareness among the masses.

Inclusive Growth: A Tribal Perspective

The session also ventured into the perspective of tribal communities. Advocate Northay Kuttan called for their inclusion in such discussions, breaking the convention by sharing a video on Nilgiris' tribal communities. It presented a stark reminder of the segments of society that are often overlooked in the pursuit of economic growth.

The Hindu partnered for the event, amplifying the reach and impact of the dialogue. The NED, through its focused sessions and expert insights, has reinforced the importance of inclusive growth in the journey towards a developed India.