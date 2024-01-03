Nikki Pradhan Named Vice-Captain of Indian Women’s Hockey Team for Olympic Qualifiers

Indian hockey player Nikki Pradhan has been announced as the vice-captain of the Indian women’s hockey team, a pivotal moment in her career considering she was the first player from Jharkhand to represent India at the Olympics in 2016. This announcement comes as the team gears up for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 in Ranchi. However, the team faces a significant challenge as player Vandana, who was a key member of the team, will be absent due to a cheekbone fracture sustained during a training session. Taking her place will be Baljeet Kaur.

Road to FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024

Under the leadership of seasoned goalkeeper Savita Punia, the Indian team is set to start their qualifying campaign on January 13 against the United States. This match is of particular significance as both teams previously competed for a spot in the Tokyo Olympics in 2019. The Indian team failed to secure a direct berth to the Olympics at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, which has amplified their determination to qualify for the 2024 Paris Games through this tournament. The top three teams from the event will secure a spot at the Paris Games. Following their match against the United States, India will go head-to-head with New Zealand on January 14 and Italy on January 16 in Pool B. The knockout matches are scheduled for January 18 and 19.

Other Teams in the Spotlight

Pool A shines a spotlight on some notable teams, including Olympic silver medallists Germany, former Asian Games champions Japan, along with Chile and the Czech Republic. As the tournament unfolds, the performance and strategies of these teams will be closely watched and analysed. The outcome of these games will not only determine the qualifiers for the Paris Games but also set the tone for the global hockey landscape in the coming years.

India’s Broader Sports Scenario

Beyond hockey, Indian athletes are preparing for the Paris Olympics across various sports. As of now, 29 Indians have either qualified or won a quota place for the Olympics. Javelin star Neeraj Chopra, with his consistent performances in world events, is a strong contender for a medal. India’s women’s boxing contingent, including Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen, are also expected to make an impact in Paris. Concurrently, the Indian football team is preparing for the AFC Asian Cup in Doha, Qatar, and tennis fans worldwide are speculating about 2024 being Rafael Nadal’s final year on tour, as he aims for a grand finale at the French Open.