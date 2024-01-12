Nikhil Rao Steps in as New Chief Marketing Officer at Mars Wrigley India

Mars Wrigley India has ushered in a new era of strategic leadership with the appointment of Nikhil Rao as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Bringing nearly a quarter-century of sales and marketing prowess to the role, Rao’s appointment underlines Mars Wrigley’s commitment to driving growth in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.

Experience and Expertise

Rao boasts an impressive resume, including a tenure as vice president of marketing for Mondelez Southeast Asia. His extensive experience also includes stints at Cadbury, Kraft, and Mondelez. An alumnus of the esteemed IIT Madras and IIM Calcutta, Rao’s academic credentials align seamlessly with his proven business acumen.

Steering the Ship

As CMO, Rao will take the helm of Mars Wrigley India’s marketing vision and strategic initiatives. His responsibilities will also encompass managing the execution of the company’s portfolio strategy in India. Based in the Gurgaon office, Rao will report directly to Tamer Kadry, the country general manager for Mars Wrigley India.

A Strategic Appointment

Kadry expressed confidence in Rao’s ability to navigate the dynamic consumer trends and competitive landscape in India. His appointment comes at a pivotal time, as Mars Wrigley India looks to continue its growth trajectory and enhance its iconic brands.

For his part, Rao expressed excitement about the opportunity to shape the company’s strategy and drive growth. His leadership comes at a time when both Mars and India are entering a new phase of expansion, making his role integral to the company’s future success.