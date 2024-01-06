en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Nigar Shaji: The Woman behind ISRO’s First Solar Mission, Aditya L-1

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:37 am EST
Nigar Shaji: The Woman behind ISRO’s First Solar Mission, Aditya L-1

Leading the Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) first solar mission, Aditya L-1, is a woman of remarkable intellect and fortitude, Dr. Nigar Shaji. This mission aims to study the solar corona and other solar phenomena, safeguard critical infrastructure on Earth, and project India as a front-runner in space-based solar physics studies. Having joined ISRO in 1987, Shaji’s three-decade-long journey has been marked by contributions to the design and development of various interplanetary, communication, and remote-sensing satellites.

The Path to Aditya L-1

Shaji’s academic journey began at Madurai Kamaraj University, Tirunelveli Government Engineering College, and Birla Institute of Technology in Ranchi, where she pursued electronics and communication engineering. With a solid educational foundation, she embarked on her career at ISRO, where she worked in various capacities. Noteworthy in her career was her role as the Associate Project Director for the Resourcesat-2A satellite. This satellite has significantly aided in managing and monitoring India’s national resources.

A Historic Achievement

With Shaji at the helm, Aditya L-1’s launch marks a historic achievement for India. The solar space observatory was launched aboard the PSLV-C57, carrying seven payloads designed to study the Sun comprehensively. Four of these payloads will monitor the Sun’s magnetic and plasma fields, while the other three will observe solar light. If the critical orbit insertion maneuver goes as planned, it will take a few weeks for controllers to check all systems and finalize some orbit adjustment burns. Once established in its halo orbit, Aditya-L1 will begin its 5+ year science mission studying the Sun.

The Power of a Support System

Success in the challenging field of space technology is not an individual effort. Shaji’s journey is a testament to the importance of having a robust support system at home. She credits her mother for providing the necessary support to work long hours on demanding space missions. Serving as an inspiration for the younger generation aspiring to make their mark in the field of space technology, Shaji’s story is a beacon of determination, perseverance, and the power of a supportive environment.

In the years to come, Aditya-L1 is sure to fundamentally transform our understanding of the Sun, and with Shaji leading the way, India’s science and technology prowess is set to climb new heights on the global stage.

0
India Science & Technology
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
35 seconds ago
Supreme Court Upholds Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's Acquittal in Murder Case
The Supreme Court of India has cemented the legal exoneration of Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra Teni, reconfirming his innocence in the murder case of student leader Prabhat Gupta. The highest judiciary authority in the country declined to intervene in the concurrent findings of the lower courts, thus upholding the acquittal first
Supreme Court Upholds Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's Acquittal in Murder Case
Makar Sankranti 2024: A Celestial Celebration and Harvest Festival
4 mins ago
Makar Sankranti 2024: A Celestial Celebration and Harvest Festival
Kannada Superstar Yash Visits Families of Deceased Fans Amid Birthday Celebrations
11 mins ago
Kannada Superstar Yash Visits Families of Deceased Fans Amid Birthday Celebrations
BJP Aims to Connect with Muslim Women Through Outreach Program in Uttar Pradesh
1 min ago
BJP Aims to Connect with Muslim Women Through Outreach Program in Uttar Pradesh
Shah Rukh Khan to Grace CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2023
2 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan to Grace CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2023
Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang Officially Divorced: A Look into Their Journey and Isha's Upcoming Film
2 mins ago
Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang Officially Divorced: A Look into Their Journey and Isha's Upcoming Film
Latest Headlines
World News
FEMA Allocates $3.5 Million for Repair of Hogar CREA Facilities in Puerto Rico
44 seconds
FEMA Allocates $3.5 Million for Repair of Hogar CREA Facilities in Puerto Rico
House Freedom Caucus Challenges Bipartisan Government Funding Deal
1 min
House Freedom Caucus Challenges Bipartisan Government Funding Deal
BJP Aims to Connect with Muslim Women Through Outreach Program in Uttar Pradesh
1 min
BJP Aims to Connect with Muslim Women Through Outreach Program in Uttar Pradesh
Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare Shines with 100% Organ Donation Conversion Rate
2 mins
Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare Shines with 100% Organ Donation Conversion Rate
Australia Criminalizes Nazi Salute and Hate Symbols: A Significant Step Against Hate Speech
3 mins
Australia Criminalizes Nazi Salute and Hate Symbols: A Significant Step Against Hate Speech
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Tribute to Husband Derek Draper: A Tale of Love, Loss, and Long COVID
4 mins
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Tribute to Husband Derek Draper: A Tale of Love, Loss, and Long COVID
Renowned GP Dr. Peter Rubin Faces Second Suspension Amid Ongoing Investigation
4 mins
Renowned GP Dr. Peter Rubin Faces Second Suspension Amid Ongoing Investigation
Didier Reynders Eyes Secretary General Role at Council of Europe
4 mins
Didier Reynders Eyes Secretary General Role at Council of Europe
Africa's Development Stifled by Leadership Failure: Peter Obi Calls for Change
5 mins
Africa's Development Stifled by Leadership Failure: Peter Obi Calls for Change
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app