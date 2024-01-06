Nigar Shaji: The Woman behind ISRO’s First Solar Mission, Aditya L-1

Leading the Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) first solar mission, Aditya L-1, is a woman of remarkable intellect and fortitude, Dr. Nigar Shaji. This mission aims to study the solar corona and other solar phenomena, safeguard critical infrastructure on Earth, and project India as a front-runner in space-based solar physics studies. Having joined ISRO in 1987, Shaji’s three-decade-long journey has been marked by contributions to the design and development of various interplanetary, communication, and remote-sensing satellites.

The Path to Aditya L-1

Shaji’s academic journey began at Madurai Kamaraj University, Tirunelveli Government Engineering College, and Birla Institute of Technology in Ranchi, where she pursued electronics and communication engineering. With a solid educational foundation, she embarked on her career at ISRO, where she worked in various capacities. Noteworthy in her career was her role as the Associate Project Director for the Resourcesat-2A satellite. This satellite has significantly aided in managing and monitoring India’s national resources.

A Historic Achievement

With Shaji at the helm, Aditya L-1’s launch marks a historic achievement for India. The solar space observatory was launched aboard the PSLV-C57, carrying seven payloads designed to study the Sun comprehensively. Four of these payloads will monitor the Sun’s magnetic and plasma fields, while the other three will observe solar light. If the critical orbit insertion maneuver goes as planned, it will take a few weeks for controllers to check all systems and finalize some orbit adjustment burns. Once established in its halo orbit, Aditya-L1 will begin its 5+ year science mission studying the Sun.

The Power of a Support System

Success in the challenging field of space technology is not an individual effort. Shaji’s journey is a testament to the importance of having a robust support system at home. She credits her mother for providing the necessary support to work long hours on demanding space missions. Serving as an inspiration for the younger generation aspiring to make their mark in the field of space technology, Shaji’s story is a beacon of determination, perseverance, and the power of a supportive environment.

In the years to come, Aditya-L1 is sure to fundamentally transform our understanding of the Sun, and with Shaji leading the way, India’s science and technology prowess is set to climb new heights on the global stage.