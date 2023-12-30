en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Nifty Index Records Eighth Consecutive Year of Gains: Investors’ Wealth Soars in 2023

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:21 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:36 am EST
Nifty Index Records Eighth Consecutive Year of Gains: Investors’ Wealth Soars in 2023

The year 2023 witnessed an unprecedented surge in investor wealth as the Nifty index recorded gains for the eighth consecutive year. The collective wealth of investors swelled by approximately 82 lakh crore, marking a robust year for the Indian stock market. This remarkable achievement mirrors a consistent upward trajectory for the Nifty index and an optimistic economic environment that supports the growth of the stock market.

(Read Also: Six-Day Ordeal: Indiana Man Survives Car Crash and Harsh Elements)

Historic Year for the Nifty Index

The Nifty index’s gains signify a strong performance and investor confidence in the market. The market capitalisation of BSE listed companies stood at 364 lakh crore at the end of the year, a significant increase from 282 lakh crore at the start of the year. Among the gainers, Tata Motors emerged as the biggest Nifty gainer, doubling its value in 2023.

Record Gains Across Indices

The Indian stock market saw record gains for the eighth consecutive year, with both the Sensex and Nifty 50 indices reaching new heights. The Sensex and Nifty 50 indices surged by an impressive 20% each in the past year, marking their most significant gains in six years, excluding the pandemic-ridden year. The Midcap Index soared by a staggering 46%, the highest since 2017, while the Nifty Smallcap index rose by an impressive 55%.

(Read Also: Cholesterol Vaccine: A New Hope for India’s Heart Health Crisis)

Global Ranking and Future Prospects

With the Indian market cap reaching $4 trillion in December 2023, India emerged as the fifth-largest market globally, trailing only behind the US, China, Japan, and Hong Kong. Despite ending 2023 on a sour note, the Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex are still near their record highs, and the bullish trend is expected to continue in 2024 with heavy foreign buying anticipated in both equity and debt markets. Analysts are eyeing a potential upside of 15% from the current levels for the Nifty 50 and a target of 25,000 by the end of 2024.

Read More

0
Business Economy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Prominent Brokerages Foresee Bullish Trend for SBI Stock in 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Asset Management Firms Gear up for Potential Approval of Bitcoin ETFs

By Aqsa Younas Rana

U.S. Stocks Close 2023 with Impressive Gains Amid Optimism for 2024

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Positive Economic Indicators Suggest Stability: Emmanuel Dombo's Analysis

By Shivani Chauhan

Uganda's Financial Stability Threatened Amid World Bank Funding Halt a ...
@Business · 26 mins
Uganda's Financial Stability Threatened Amid World Bank Funding Halt a ...
heart comment 0
Unsettled Government Debts to Businesses: A Call for Transparency in Uganda

By Israel Ojoko

Unsettled Government Debts to Businesses: A Call for Transparency in Uganda
Rice Prices in Nigeria Continue to Soar Despite Policy Changes

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Rice Prices in Nigeria Continue to Soar Despite Policy Changes
Zimbabwe’s Economic Landscape: A Year of Transformation and Challenge

By Olalekan Adigun

Zimbabwe's Economic Landscape: A Year of Transformation and Challenge
Heinie Werth Appointed CEO of SanlamAllianz JV in a Strategic Move

By Quadri Adejumo

Heinie Werth Appointed CEO of SanlamAllianz JV in a Strategic Move
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance
46 seconds
2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance
Indian Chess Prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi Ascend to 2024 World Chess Candidates Tournament
1 min
Indian Chess Prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi Ascend to 2024 World Chess Candidates Tournament
Arizona Wildcats Kick Off Pac-12 Season with Resounding Victory Over Cal
2 mins
Arizona Wildcats Kick Off Pac-12 Season with Resounding Victory Over Cal
Modi Yatra: A Revitalizing Journey to Naya Ayodhya
2 mins
Modi Yatra: A Revitalizing Journey to Naya Ayodhya
Australia's Cricket Conundrum: Who Will Step into Warner's Shoes?
2 mins
Australia's Cricket Conundrum: Who Will Step into Warner's Shoes?
Usman Khawaja Criticizes ICC for Double Standards
5 mins
Usman Khawaja Criticizes ICC for Double Standards
Canada Triumphs Over Kalpa Kuopio in Spengler Cup Quarterfinals
7 mins
Canada Triumphs Over Kalpa Kuopio in Spengler Cup Quarterfinals
Pro-Palestinian Protest in Jordan Puts Spotlight on Gaza
8 mins
Pro-Palestinian Protest in Jordan Puts Spotlight on Gaza
Tragic End to WAFL Player's European Holiday: Dakota Baldwin-Wright Dies in Prague
8 mins
Tragic End to WAFL Player's European Holiday: Dakota Baldwin-Wright Dies in Prague
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 hour
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app