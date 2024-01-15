en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Analysis

Nifty Index Aims for 22,000 Mark: A Bullish Outlook

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:21 pm EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 11:40 pm EST
Nifty Index Aims for 22,000 Mark: A Bullish Outlook

In a bullish outlook for the near future, the Nifty index is predicted to target the 22,000 mark. This optimism in the stock market is largely driven by the robust performance of the IT sector, which is expected to keep its upward trajectory following the impressive third-quarter results. Market experts, including Jay Patel, Research Head at Investmentor Securities, and Apurva Prasad, VP of Institutional Research at HDFC Securities, have shared their insights on the potential factors contributing to this positive trend.

Unfolding the Nifty Index Progress

The Nifty50 index is showing signs of a strong zone at 21,775-21,850 levels, with expectations to cross the 22,000 mark for the first time. Market analysts base these predictions on strong corporate earnings and positive economic indicators. Currently, the market trends are also favorable for the Nifty index to achieve this milestone. The NSE Nifty 50, after opening 158.60 points or 0.72% higher, has settled at 22,053.15, while the BSE Sensex soared 481.41 points or 0.66% to 73,049.87. This significant strength of the Nifty index, securing a notable breakout on the daily chart, positions the index for potential short-term targets of 22,000 and 22,200.

Performance of IT Sector

IT services firms, Wipro and HCLTech, have seen a rise in their shares after exceeding third-quarter results and commentary expectations, leading to a 3.47% increase in the Nifty IT index. This performance has contributed to the overall bullish outlook of the market. The Nifty index, after surpassing the key resistance level of 21,800, is now positioned for potential short-term targets of 22,000 and 22,200. Traders are advised to consider buying opportunities on any dips toward the support level.

Insights for Investors

As the market dynamics evolve amidst these predictions, investors might need to strategize accordingly. The Bank Nifty index has displayed strength by overcoming the initial hurdle at 47,500, signaling potential upward movement towards the next resistance level at 48,000. A decisive breach of 48,000 could trigger substantial short covering, propelling the index towards the 50,000 mark. Therefore, these developments suggest that investors should stay prepared for the potential opportunities and risks that may arise in this bullish market scenario.

0
Analysis Business India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Analysis

See more
3 hours ago
The Inside Track: Expert Analysis of Upcoming UK and Irish Horse Races
It’s post time! The thundering hooves, the jockeys vying for position, and the electrifying finish; horse racing never fails to captivate. As the anticipation builds for the upcoming races across the UK and Ireland, we delve into the form, performance, and potential of the equine contenders, providing insights that might just tip the scales in
The Inside Track: Expert Analysis of Upcoming UK and Irish Horse Races
Alien Figurines or Earthly Fakes? Peruvian Authorities Investigate Seized Objects
19 hours ago
Alien Figurines or Earthly Fakes? Peruvian Authorities Investigate Seized Objects
Quarterly Results Show Revenue Growth But Stagnant Profits Across BSE-listed Firms
23 hours ago
Quarterly Results Show Revenue Growth But Stagnant Profits Across BSE-listed Firms
X Corp under Fire: Harmful Content and Political Strife
3 hours ago
X Corp under Fire: Harmful Content and Political Strife
Uttar Pradesh Police Unveils 'Big Data Analysis' Portal for Crime Analytics
15 hours ago
Uttar Pradesh Police Unveils 'Big Data Analysis' Portal for Crime Analytics
GGCA Reports Decline in Civil Service Administrative Officer Roles
19 hours ago
GGCA Reports Decline in Civil Service Administrative Officer Roles
Latest Headlines
World News
Audiogate Controversy and Jallikattu Celebration: A Tale of Indian Politics and Culture
20 seconds
Audiogate Controversy and Jallikattu Celebration: A Tale of Indian Politics and Culture
India Triumphs Over Afghanistan in T20I Cricket Match: Jaiswal and Dube Shine
1 min
India Triumphs Over Afghanistan in T20I Cricket Match: Jaiswal and Dube Shine
New Drugs on the Horizon: Navigating Uncharted Territory
7 mins
New Drugs on the Horizon: Navigating Uncharted Territory
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Makar Sankranti at Gorakhnath Temple: A Glimpse into Politics and Religion
10 mins
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Makar Sankranti at Gorakhnath Temple: A Glimpse into Politics and Religion
Former Olympian Stephen Laybutt Found Dead in New South Wales: A Shock to the Sports World
13 mins
Former Olympian Stephen Laybutt Found Dead in New South Wales: A Shock to the Sports World
Senate President Zubiri Raises Concerns over People's Initiative
13 mins
Senate President Zubiri Raises Concerns over People's Initiative
NYC Mayor Enforces New Curfew Policy at Migrant Respite Centers
15 mins
NYC Mayor Enforces New Curfew Policy at Migrant Respite Centers
Isaiah Hartenstein: The Unassailable 'Blockenstein' of New York Knicks
18 mins
Isaiah Hartenstein: The Unassailable 'Blockenstein' of New York Knicks
Houston Marathon Disappointment: Natasha Wodak's Olympic Dreams Dashed
19 mins
Houston Marathon Disappointment: Natasha Wodak's Olympic Dreams Dashed
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
45 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app