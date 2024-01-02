en English
NICL Launches Recruitment Drive for 274 Officer Positions

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:32 am EST
NICL Launches Recruitment Drive for 274 Officer Positions

The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has embarked on a massive recruitment drive, seeking to fill up 274 officer positions within its Scale I cadre. These job openings include roles for administrative officers, with both generalists and specialists needed. The application process has already begun, creating a buzz in the job market, especially among those seeking reputable positions within the insurance industry.

Application Details and Deadlines

The application window for these coveted positions opened on January 2, 2024, and will remain open until January 22, 2024. NICL has made it clear that all applications must be submitted through their official website. The fee for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates is Rs 250, while the application fee for other categories is Rs 1000. The company has stressed the importance of referring to the official notification for a comprehensive understanding of the eligibility criteria, selection procedure, and exam pattern.

Role, Remuneration, and Benefits

Successful candidates will be rewarded with a monthly emolument of approximately Rs. 85,000 if appointed in Metropolitan Centres. But that’s not all. In addition to this attractive salary, NICL also offers a range of additional benefits. These include Pension under the New Pension scheme governed by PFRDA, Gratuity, LTS, Medical Benefits, and Group Personal Accident Insurance. However, these benefits are subject to the company’s rules at the time of appointment.

Selection Process and Eligibility

The selection process for these posts includes multiple stages, designed to filter out the very best candidates. Prospective applicants should be between 21 to 30 years of age as of 01.12.2023. Furthermore, NICL has mentioned that the eligibility criteria for various positions have been set out in the official notification. The process culminates in a three-stage process of Preliminary, Mains, and Interview rounds, ensuring that only the most qualified and suitable candidates make the cut.

India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

