Business

Nibe Ltd Share Price Soars After Strategic Moves: A Detailed Look

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:30 am EST
Nibe Ltd Share Price Soars After Strategic Moves: A Detailed Look

Nibe Ltd, a small-cap enterprise specializing in the production of essential components for Defence, E-Vehicles, and Software Development, as well as trading in electronic parts and offering technical project consultancy, has witnessed a significant uptick in its share value. The company’s shares vaulted to a 5 percent upper circuit, achieving an all-time peak of Rs 796.40 apiece. This surge corresponds to a market capitalization of Rs 1,046 crores.

Acquisition and Registration Drive Share Value

The company’s shares soared following two key announcements: the procurement of a 5 percent stake in Anshuni Commercials and the company’s registration with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) Aircraft Manufacturing Division. This collaboration with HAL allows Nibe Ltd to outsource a range of activities, including CNC Turning of Small and Medium Aero Components, CNC Milling of Big Parts, and GHE and GSE.

Remarkable Financial Growth

The agreement to acquire the stake in Anshuni Commercials was formalized under a Share Purchase Agreement on November 1, 2023. Subsequently, Nibe Ltd demonstrated impressive financial growth with a 140 percent increase in revenue from Q2FY23 to Q2FY24, and a staggering 200 percent increase in net profit for the same period. Over the last half-year, NIBE’s shares have appreciated by 126 percent, and 73 percent over the past year. The company’s revenue in FY23 was primarily domestic, with 94 percent coming from Indian clients and the remaining 6 percent from international markets.

Service Portfolio and Operational Profile

In addition to manufacturing and trading, Nibe Ltd also offers services in the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of Low-voltage and medium-voltage lines with substations on a turnkey basis. Today’s surge in share price is a testimony to the company’s robust growth strategy and its ability to leverage key partnerships and acquisitions to propel its market standing.

Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

