NIA Court Denies Bail to Dismissed Police Official Vinayak Shinde in Antilia Case

A special NIA court has denied bail to dismissed police official Vinayak Shinde in connection with the Antilia bomb scare and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran. The court underscored that Shinde, who was previously convicted and serving a life sentence for the counterfeit encounter of Lakhan Bhaiyya, was out on parole when he became implicated in the Antilia case in 2021. The court stressed that a person on parole is expected to maintain lawful conduct. However, Shinde was discovered to be in constant communication with another dismissed police official, Sachin Waze, and was involved in extorting protection money from bar owners.

Shinde's Misuse of Parole

This violation of parole conditions and involvement in criminal activities was regarded as grave by the judge, which led to the refusal of bail. The court noted Shinde's affiliation with the primary accused right from the onset. The court also illuminated the roles of other accused in the alleged conspiracy, culminating in the rejection of Shinde's bail petition.

Shinde's Role in Antilia Case

The court held that the allegations against Shinde were substantiated and that it was not anticipated for a person on parole to involve in criminal activity. The court pointed out that Shinde assisted former policeman Sachin Waze in collecting extortion money and obtaining dummy SIM cards, and that his act goes to the roots of the case.

Implications of Shinde's Actions

The NIA alleged that Shinde willingly participated in a conspiracy to park an explosive-laden vehicle in front of Mukesh Ambani's residence and later kill Hiran. The court stated that the allegations against Shinde were prima facie true and that he is not entitled to be released on bail. Shinde's connection with the recovery of explosives from an SUV near Mukesh Ambani's residence on February 25, 2021, and the subsequent murder of Mansukh Hiran in March 2021, has led to the arrest of ten people thus far for their involvement in the case.