NIA Attaches Property of Key Accused in Punjab Terrorism Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India, in a decisive move against terrorism, has attached the immovable property of Gurjant Singh, a principal accused in a notorious terrorism case. This enforcement action follows an order by the Special NIA court in Mohali under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Gurjant Singh, linked to a terrorist gang led by Bikramjit Singh Panjwar, has been implicated in planning and executing several terrorist activities in Punjab.

Details of the Case

The gang's nefarious plans included an attack on Dera Muradpur in Tarn Taran. However, on September 4, 2019, their plot took a fatal turn. An explosion occurred when explosives were being retrieved from the ground at Pandori Golan village. The premature detonation resulted in the death of two individuals and the injury of another. Gurjant Singh was present at the location during the incident, linking him directly to the terrorist activity.

Extradition and Chargesheet

Bikramjit Singh Panjwar, the head of the gang, was extradited from Austria by the NIA in December 2022. This marked a significant stride in the pursuit of justice and counter-terrorism efforts in Punjab. Subsequently, the NIA filed a chargesheet on March 11, 2020, followed by a supplementary chargesheet on March 23, 2023. These documents detail the involvement of the accused in the terrorist activities, further strengthening the case against them.

Impact of Property Attachment

The attachment of Gurjant Singh's property is a powerful enforcement step aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem in Punjab. This action not only impacts the accused directly but also sends a strong message to other potential offenders, demonstrating the determination of the authorities to uphold justice and maintain national security. The NIA's relentless efforts continue to halt terror networks and bring those responsible for such malevolent acts to book.