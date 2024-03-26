NHRC Seeks Bihar Govt Response on Minor's Assault, Death in Darbhanga

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has raised serious concerns over the handling of a distressing case involving the alleged sexual assault and subsequent death of a 13-year-old girl in Bihar's Darbhanga district. This development, spotlighting systemic lapses and the violation of human rights, underscores the urgent need for accountability and justice.

Advertisment

Immediate Action Demanded

On March 26, the NHRC issued a notice to the Bihar government, seeking a comprehensive report on the incident. The case came to light following a harrowing sequence of events where the victim's family, after reportedly accepting a sum of ₹1.25 lakh from the accused, sent the girl to live with him. This decision was made under the pretext that no one else would marry her following the assault. Tragically, the girl was expelled from the accused's house five days later and passed away at her sister's home 16 days after the assault. The police's delayed response and the family's attempt to settle the case have sparked outrage and prompted the NHRC's intervention.

Investigation and Response

Advertisment

The authorities' reaction has been put under scrutiny, especially after the police exhumed the victim's body for a post-mortem examination. The NHRC's notice demands answers from the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of Bihar, calling for a detailed report within six weeks. This move by the NHRC indicates a decisive step towards ensuring that the responsible entities are held accountable for their actions or inactions in the matter.

Implications for Human Rights and Governance

This case not only highlights the plight of the victim but also raises significant questions about the efficacy of the legal and protective mechanisms in place for vulnerable sections of society. The NHRC's involvement brings national attention to the case, emphasizing the need for stringent measures to protect human rights and ensure justice. As the Bihar government prepares to respond to the NHRC's notice, the outcome of this tragic incident will be closely watched by advocates of human rights and legal justice across the country.