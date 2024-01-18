en English
Business

NHPC Shares Plummet 5% Amid Government’s Stake Sale Announcement

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
NHPC Limited, one of India’s leading hydropower utilities, saw its share value plummet by 5% in the opening bell today, January 18, 2024. This slump was a response to the Indian government’s announcement of its plan to sell up to a 3.5% stake in the company through an Offer for Sale (OFS) at a discounted floor price. The market reacted to these plans with a drop in the company’s stock value, from a closing price of Rs 73.25 per share on January 17 to a trading price of Rs 69.70 following the announcement.

Government’s Stake Sale and Its Impact

The government’s stake sale translates to a potential contribution of around Rs 2,300 crore to the exchequer. The OFS includes a base size of 2.5% and a green shoe option of 1%. The floor price for the offer is set at Rs 66 per share, signaling a discount of over 9% to yesterday’s closing price. This move has triggered a sell-off in NHPC’s shares, causing a 5% drop in its value at the opening bell.

NHPC’s Future Growth Prospects

Despite the initial shock of the stake sale announcement, NHPC’s future growth prospects remain promising. With a total installed capacity of 7,071 MW, the company plans to expand its capacity by 50% by FY26. This expansion could potentially result in significant growth in its revenue, EBITDA, and PAT. The company is also exploring new project commissions, such as the Subansiri and Parbati-II, and is venturing into Pumped-hydro projects, further supporting its growth.

Analysts’ Positive Outlook

JM Financial has presented a positive outlook for NHPC, setting a target price of Rs 85 per share. The report highlights the company’s 100% green energy portfolio and India’s focus on hydropower as key drivers for NHPC’s future success. It also points out NHPC’s regulated business model, which promises stable cash flows, as a key strength. The company’s Q2FY24 profit showed a slight increase year-over-year, with a revenue growth of 11.6%. Despite the recent drop, NHPC’s stock has seen a surge of 79% over the past year, demonstrating its resilience and potential for growth.

Business Energy India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

