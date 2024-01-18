NHPC Limited Initiates Recruitment Drive for Graduate Engineers and Finance Professionals

A recruitment drive has been launched to onboard recently graduated engineers and finance professionals, according to a recent announcement from NHPC Limited, a Mini Ratna category-I enterprise acknowledged by the Government of India. This prestigious hydropower development company, known for its engineering excellence both domestically and internationally, is seeking applications for 89 positions, primarily from SC/ST/OBC(NCL)/PwBD candidates.

Recruitment Details

The recruitment drive seeks to fill positions such as Trainee Engineers in Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical disciplines, as well as Trainee Officers in Finance. The online application process spanned from 02 January 2024 to 22 January 2024, opening a gateway for energetic, young, and achievement-driven individuals to join the NHPC fraternity.

Selection Process

The selection process for these esteemed positions is rigorous, designed to ensure only the most qualified candidates are brought on board. The first phase involves a shortlisting based on GATE 2022 scores for engineering aspirants and CA/CMA exam scores for finance professionals, ensuring a high benchmark of capability. This is followed by an online document verification process to maintain transparency and fairness.

Career Growth and Compensation

Those provisionally selected will receive an ‘Offer of Appointment’ as a testament to their achievement. Once onboard, NHPC offers a promising career path with ample opportunities for learning and professional growth. In terms of compensation, the selected candidates will receive a salary in the pay scale of Rs. 50,000-3%-1,60,000/- per month.

This recruitment drive is not just about filling vacancies; it’s about infusing fresh talent into the organization and contributing significantly to the country’s energy sector. With NHPC, successful candidates don’t just land a job; they embark on a journey of professional excellence and personal fulfillment.