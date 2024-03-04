NHPC Confirms Arunachal Dams Safety Post-Teesta GLOF, Highlights Robust Design and Location Benefits

In response to growing concerns triggered by a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in the Teesta Valley in October last year, the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has moved to assure the public about the safety of its dams in Arunachal Pradesh. The NHPC acknowledged the Teesta incident but highlighted the significant differences between the Teesta River basin and the catchments where their dams are located in Arunachal Pradesh. These key distinctions, according to the NHPC, significantly reduce the risk of similar GLOF events affecting their projects.

Dissimilar Conditions Mitigate Risk

"One major difference lies in the location of glacial lakes. Unlike the Teesta where lakes reside close to dams, most glacial lakes in Arunachal Pradesh are situated far away, often in the Chinese portion of the rivers. This distance allows for natural attenuation of floodwaters, reducing their intensity by the time they reach the dams," AN Mohammad, a consultant with NHPC said.

"Another mitigating factor is the gentler slope of rivers in Arunachal Pradesh compared to the Teesta. This characteristic translates to slower-moving floodwaters, providing valuable time for dam operators to react and take necessary measures," he said.

Dam Design Prioritizes Safety

The NHPC also emphasized the robust design of their dams in Arunachal Pradesh. All the dams are constructed from concrete, a material recognized for its superior resistance to failure compared to other dam-building materials.

Furthermore, the dams boast massive reservoir capacities. The NHPC releases detailed calculations demonstrating how these reservoirs can comfortably absorb the potential volume of a GLOF event, significantly reducing downstream risks.

Commitment to Clean Energy

While addressing public safety concerns, the NHPC also underscored the significance of hydropower projects in the shift towards clean energy sources. AN Mohammad stressed the role of hydropower in combating global warming by providing a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels.

Reflecting on the discussions, it becomes clear that the NHPC not only prioritizes the safety and integrity of its infrastructures but also the broader environmental implications of its operations. The proactive measures and thorough planning demonstrated by NHPC serve as a testament to their commitment to sustaining both human and natural environments amidst the challenges posed by climate change.