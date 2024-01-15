NHAI Launches ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ Initiative to Streamline Toll Collection

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has embarked on a new initiative, ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag,’ designed to improve the efficiency of the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system and ensure a fluid traffic movement at toll plazas. The initiative aims to deter the misuse of FASTags, such as using a single FASTag on multiple vehicles or assigning multiple FASTags to a single vehicle.

Efforts to Enhance Security and Integrity

NHAI is stressing on FASTag users to update their ‘Know Your Customer’ (KYC) information consistent with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. The NHAI has made it clear that banks will deactivate or blacklist any FASTags with incomplete KYC after January 31, 2024, regardless of a valid balance. This measure is crucial for maintaining compliance and preventing fraud within the toll collection process.

Streamlining Toll Transactions

The ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ initiative represents NHAI’s concerted efforts to streamline toll transactions and reduce congestion at toll booths across India. It is a significant step towards promoting digital payments and reducing congestion at toll plazas.

Maintaining Compliance

NHAI’s directive comes in the wake of multiple reports of violations. Users are advised to ensure their FASTag KYC is complete to avoid any inconvenience. Only the latest FASTag account shall remain active. Any FASTags issued without compliance to RBI’s guidelines or against the ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ policy will face deactivation or blacklisting.

The ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ initiative is a telling example of how technology is being harnessed to enhance efficiency and ensure seamless journeys for the National Highway users. It underlines NHAI’s commitment to making toll operations more effective and user-friendly, thereby contributing to an overall improved road travel experience in India.