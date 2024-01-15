en English
India

NHAI Announces New FASTag Rules; Multiple FASTags to be Deactivated

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:50 am EST
NHAI Announces New FASTag Rules; Multiple FASTags to be Deactivated

India’s National Highways Authority (NHAI) has released a new regulation concerning the use of FASTags, the automated toll collection tags widely utilised across the country. As per the NHAI directive issued on January 12, FASTags that haven’t completed the Know Your Customer (KYC) process will be deactivated or blacklisted by the associated banks from January 31, 2024.

‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’: A Measure to Curtail Misuse

The policy, termed as ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag,’ is an initiative aimed at curbing the misuse of FASTags. The instances of misuse include scenarios where a single FASTag is used for multiple vehicles or a single vehicle having multiple FASTags linked to it. NHAI has called upon all users to ensure their FASTags are KYC-compliant to prevent deactivation and ensuing inconvenience.

Only the Latest FASTag Account to Remain Active

In a move to further streamline the process, NHAI has clarified that only the latest FASTag account linked to a vehicle will remain functional. All previous accounts associated with the vehicle will be deactivated. This measure is an extension of the ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ initiative and is aimed at further discouraging any potential misuse.

Addressing FASTag Implementation Issues

NHAI has also turned its attention to the problem of FASTags not being appropriately affixed to the windscreens of vehicles leading to delays at toll plazas. This issue negatively impacts the efficiency of electronic toll collection, a problem that NHAI is eager to address. FASTag users who require assistance or have any queries can reach out to the toll-free customer care number of their issuer banks or seek help at the nearest toll plazas.

India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

India

