NHAI and NRSC Collaborate to Create a ‘Green Cover Index’ for India’s Highways

In a revolutionary partnership, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has joined forces with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) to introduce a ‘Green Cover Index’. This innovative tool will measure the extent of greenery along the vast network of India’s National Highways, aligning with the Green Highways Policy launched in 2015 to prioritize the greening of highway corridors.

From Field Visits to Satellite Imagery

Traditionally, the monitoring of highway plantations has been a hands-on process, with field personnel conducting site visits. Now, the NHAI and NRSC collaboration aims to leverage high-resolution satellite imagery to provide a comprehensive estimation of green cover across the country. The Hyderabad-based NRSC, renowned for its expertise in remote sensing and geospatial services, will be at the helm, calculating the Green Cover Index.

The Green Cover Index: An Inclusive Audit

The Green Cover Index goes beyond mere assessments. Alongside providing a measure of green cover, it will act as a tool for targeted interventions in areas lacking sufficient greenery. The index will feature performance audits by NHAI, creating a thorough system for monitoring and improvement of green cover along India’s highways.

Pilot Success and Future Prospects

The NRSC has already successfully demonstrated the concept through pilot projects. Initial assessments will establish region-wise green cover statistics for highways, while future evaluations will monitor growth patterns annually using scientific methods. This meticulous approach will generate specific metrics for individual highway projects or packages, facilitating comparison, ranking, and timely interventions aimed at enhancing green cover. The findings of the index will also prove instrumental in making periodic interventions and improvements to ensure a greener future for India.