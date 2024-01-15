NGT Takes Action on Plea Against Illegal Sand Mining in Punjab’s Rupnagar District

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), in response to a plea alleging rampant illegal sand mining in Punjab’s Rupnagar district, has taken decisive action. The plea, filed by Congress Leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and others, has highlighted the severe environmental and societal implications of unregulated mining activities in the region.

NGT’s Notice to the Government of Punjab

The NGT has issued an official notice to the Government of Punjab, the District Magistrate, and other relevant officials. This step is seen as an urgent call to address the alleged large-scale, unscientific, and illegal sand mining operations that have been taking place in the area. The plea has also underscored the potential increase in flood risks due to these activities.

The Allegations and Demands

The plea has raised serious questions about the role of local authorities, alleging their attempts to protect the individuals behind these illegal activities. This contention comes despite previous NGT directions to halt illegal mining in the region. Moreover, the petitioners have urged for immediate remedial measures, along with a comprehensive investigation into the erring officials and subsequent action against them.

Call for Compliance and Transparency

The plea doesn’t stop at the demand for action against illegal activities and erring officials. It seeks a revised District Survey Report in compliance with the Sustainable Sand Mining Management Guidelines (SSMMG), 2016, and Enforcement and Monitoring Guidelines for Sand Mining (EMGSM), 2020. Furthermore, it demands a detailed record of illegal mining operations, including data on the extent of illegal activities and whether environmental clearances have been obtained in accordance with the Environmental Impact Notification, 2006.