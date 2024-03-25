NGT Sets Four-Week Deadline for DPCC, UPPCB on Ganga, Yamuna Worship Offerings Pollution Case

The National Green Tribunal's recent directive marks a critical juncture in the battle against river pollution, spotlighting the environmental consequences of religious practices in India. On March 25, 2024, the tribunal granted the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) a four-week window to present their statements regarding the pollution of rivers Ganga and Yamuna caused by the disposal of worship offerings in polythene bags. This decision follows the tribunal's suo motu action on a report that highlighted the pressing pollution issue.

Understanding the Tribunal's Concern

At the heart of the NGT's concerns are the rivers Ganga and Yamuna, revered yet severely polluted water bodies. The tribunal, led by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, took note of the environmental hazard posed by flowers and garlands, traditionally offered during worship, when disposed of in non-biodegradable polythene bags. Such practices not only desecrate the sacred rivers but also contribute significantly to their pollution. The directive for a 'fresh proper response' from both the DPCC and UPPCB underscores the tribunal's commitment to addressing this issue comprehensively.

Timeline and Expectations

With the matter set for further proceedings on July 3, 2024, the DPCC and UPPCB are under scrutiny to formulate effective strategies to mitigate the pollution caused by religious offerings. The forthcoming responses from these bodies are eagerly anticipated, as they are expected to outline actionable plans to preserve the sanctity and cleanliness of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers. This timeline offers a brief window for these agencies to demonstrate their commitment to environmental protection and river conservation.

Broader Implications for River Conservation

The NGT's action signals a broader environmental and cultural challenge: balancing religious practices with ecological sustainability. As India grapples with the adverse effects of river pollution on biodiversity, human health, and the economy, the outcome of this case could set a precedent for future conservation efforts. It emphasizes the need for collective responsibility and innovative solutions in tackling pollution, urging religious communities, environmental organizations, and government bodies to collaborate towards cleaner and more vibrant rivers.

The saga of the Ganga and Yamuna serves as a reminder of the intricate ties between culture, religion, and the environment. As the DPCC and UPPCB prepare their responses, the nation watches with bated breath, hopeful for a future where reverence for rivers transcends ritualistic offerings to embrace actions that ensure their purity and vitality for generations to come.