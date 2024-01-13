NGEL Signs Landmark Green Energy MoUs with GSPC and GPPL

In a significant stride towards a sustainable future, NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) inked Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (GSPC) and Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. (GPPL) at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit held in Gandhinagar. The summit, kick-started on January 10, 2024, was graced by the Prime Minister of India, marking a notable event in the country’s green energy landscape.

NGEL and GSPC to Drive Green Hydrogen Mobility

One of the MoUs, signed in the presence of Gujarat’s Chief Minister and other dignitaries, is between NGEL and GSPC, a leading gas trading entity involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The MoU aims to integrate Green Hydrogen into GSPC’s existing gas networks and establish Green Hydrogen fueling stations across Gujarat. This initiative is expected to promote Green Hydrogen mobility and reduce dependency on conventional fossil fuels.

GPPL and NGEL to Develop Green Hydrogen Ecosystem

The second MoU, exchanged with GPPL, one of India’s top private ports promoted by A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, is set to create a comprehensive Green Hydrogen ecosystem. The agreement focuses on the production of Green Ammonia on land provided by GPPL, targeting both export and domestic markets. Moreover, the MoU identifies Pipavav Port as a strategic location for NGEL’s offshore wind farm projects, showcasing the port’s potential in supporting renewable energy initiatives.

Green Energy: A Key Focus for NTPC and its Subsidiary

NGEL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC, has demonstrated its commitment to driving sustainable energy initiatives. With an operational capacity exceeding 3.4 GW and a robust 26 GW pipeline, including 7 GW currently under implementation, NGEL aims to propel the green energy landscape forward. The recently signed MoUs underscore this commitment and set a promising precedent for future collaborations in the green energy sector.

The partnerships between NGEL, GSPC, and GPPL, forged at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, herald a new era of sustainable development and green energy initiatives in the state. These efforts reaffirm the stakeholders’ commitment to sustainable energy solutions and their role in shaping the future of energy production in India.