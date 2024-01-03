en English
India

NF Railway Rangiya Division Announces Recruitment of General Duty Medical Officers

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:11 am EST
NF Railway Rangiya Division Announces Recruitment of General Duty Medical Officers

In a move that will boost the medical sector in the region, the North East Frontier (NF) Railway Rangiya Division in Assam has unveiled plans to recruit General Duty Medical Officers (GDMO) on a contract basis. This recruitment drive is a step towards enhancing the healthcare services in the region.

Eligibility Criteria

As per the announcement, the candidates interested in applying for the General Duty Medical Officers (GDMO) position must possess an MBBS degree from an institute recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI). Additionally, they must be registered with the MCI or hold a valid registration certificate from any State Medical Council of India, following a year of compulsory rotatory internship. This ensures that only qualified professionals step into this pivotal role.

Age Limit and Relaxations

The maximum age limit for applicants has been set at 53 years as of January 1, 2024. However, there is a provision for age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC categories, in line with the existing rules. This inclusivity in the recruitment process ensures a broader pool of talented professionals.

Selection Process

The selection process for the GDMO positions consists of a walk-in interview. The interview is scheduled for January 18, 2024, commencing at 10 AM at the Office of Chief Medical Superintendent, NF Railway, Rangiya-781365. Candidates are required to bring a duly filled application form along with original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents to the interview. This transparent and straightforward process aims to identify the most capable candidates for the role.

With this recruitment drive, the NF Railway Rangiya Division is not only strengthening its medical team but also providing a promising opportunity for medical professionals in the region. This initiative aligns with the broader goal of enhancing the healthcare sector, thereby benefiting the community at large.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

