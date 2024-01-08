Next-Gen Leaders Outline Future Plans at Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024

At the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024, the stage was set for the unveiling of promising visions for the future by the next generation of business leaders hailing from prominent family businesses in Tamil Nadu. Emphasizing the importance of innovation and research and development (R&D), they outlined their approaches to global expansion.

The MRF Announcement

In a noteworthy announcement, MRF, a leading tyre manufacturer, revealed its plans to establish an R&D facility in Trichy. This facility, complete with a testing track, is intended to keep pace with the rapid evolution of the automobile industry. Rahul Mammen Mappillai, MRF’s Managing Director, stressed the crucial need of setting benchmarks – not merely matching them – for the production of products that are uniquely suited to Indian conditions.

Sanmar Group’s Renewable Energy Initiative

The Sanmar Group, known for its philosophy of producing high-quality products at affordable costs, has now embarked on a journey towards renewable sources. The group is exploring the use of ethanol for manufacturing PVC, reflecting their commitment to green energy.

Collaborative Growth: The Anand Group Way

Executive Chairperson of the Anand Group, Anjali Singh, shared her company’s growth journey through global partnerships, advocating for collaborative growth over competition. She shed light on how the company has leveraged its partnerships to expand and thrive in the global market.

Parallelly, Lakshmi Venu, director of TAFE and MD of Sundaram Clayton, credited Tamil Nadu’s conducive policy environment and skilled manpower for the company’s strong manufacturing foundation.

Both the Sanmar Group and MRF expressed a strong commitment to Tamil Nadu, outlining substantial investment plans in the state. MRF, for instance, intends to allocate 70% of future CAPEX in Tamil Nadu.

Furthermore, the Tamil Nadu GIM 2024 saw industry giants like Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Pegatron Corporation announce major investments in the state. RIL plans to invest US$ 10 billion in renewable energy and green hydrogen, aiming to achieve net carbon zero by 2035, while Pegatron Corporation, a key supplier to tech giant Apple, announced an investment of Rs 1,000 crore to establish a computing, communications, and consumer electronics manufacturing unit.

The Tamil Nadu GIM 2024 was not merely a platform for investment announcements but also a testament to the state’s potential for transformation, with the government unveiling the Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy, 2024, and signing several memoranda of understandings (MOUs) for mega investments.

As the event concluded, the vision shared by the next generation of business leaders and the commitments from global investors painted a promising picture for Tamil Nadu’s future, highlighting the state’s potential to transform into a $1 trillion economy by 2030.