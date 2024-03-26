Newlywed B-Town Couples Dazzle in White: First Holi Celebrations 2024

When it is Holi, love is in the air as much as colours. The social media uploads by newlywed Bollywood celebrities and television stars on Holi are proof as they celebrated their first Holi. From Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani to Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram, and Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma, these lovebirds have been painting the town in every hue on the happy occasion. While the pairs left no stone unturned to celebrate the festival of colours, we took active note of their wardrobe picks on a special day. Not only did the couples get drenched in love, but they also twinned in similar white ensembles. Let's check them out:

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh picked a white floral embroidered Anarkali set to make a statement. The quarter-sleeved ethnic wonder came with a V-neckline and collars. A similarly ornate dupatta sealed her Holi look. Gold bangles, minimal makeup, and open hair elevated her serene avatar. Complimenting his wife was Jackky Bhagnani who donned a white kurta pajama set. The V-neck kurta got its flush of colour from the intricately embellished design around the collars and the sleeve cuffs in a vibrant blue shade.

Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat

Kriti Kharbanda's “pehli holi” with Pulkit Samrat was a lovey-dovey affair, sprinkled with white and pink hues. The actress leaned on a white Anarkali, decorated with pink and purple flower patterns all over, and paired it with a white dupatta. Minimal glam was her makeup selection, with mauve-tinted lips and open hair serving the final magic. Pulkit Samrat twinned with his wife in a pink collared shirt, featuring a half-buttoned front and rolled-up sleeves. With a pair of uber-cool black sunglasses tucked into his shirt, the actor looked as ready for Holi as his wife.

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram

Randeep Hooda, who tied the nuptial knot with Lin Laishram recently, dished out couple goals and fashion benchmarks on their first Holi. White was the shared colour of choice of the duo. While the actor put on a round-collared T-shirt, his wife looked as fresh as a daisy in an embroidered kurta, sewn with deft Chikankari work. Glossy lips, a red micro-bindi, and coloured tresses left loose completed Lin's beauty.

We hope these newlyweds fill their lives with colour and sprinkle sartorial sensibilities together for many years.