Asia

New York Times Unveils 2024’s ’52 Places to Visit’: Spotlight on Asia

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
New York Times Unveils 2024’s ’52 Places to Visit’: Spotlight on Asia

The New York Times has unveiled its coveted list of ’52 Places to Visit in 2024′ – a curated selection of destinations that encapsulates the pulse of the world. This year’s assortment is a diverse tapestry of sustainable travel, cultural events, art, and nature. Among the 52, eight Asian locations have been spotlighted: Yamaguchi in Japan, Singapore, Ladakh in India, Negombo in Sri Lanka, Lake Toba in Sumatra, Indonesia, Almaty in Kazakhstan, Koh Ker in Cambodia, and Mustang in Nepal.

Ladakh: A Hidden Gem Amidst the Peaks

Nestled between the formidable Himalayas and the Karakoram range, Ladakh has gained increased accessibility due to infrastructure improvements, such as the Atal Tunnel. The region is a panorama of stunning scenery, ancient Buddhist monasteries, and an array of new hiking and trekking routes. Noteworthy is the Leh Palace, a beacon of Ladakh’s royal history, standing resolute against the backdrop of rugged mountains.

Yamaguchi: A Cultural Haven

Yamaguchi, a city in Japan known for its minimal tourism, has been recognized for its cultural richness. It’s famed for the Gion Festival, a vibrant celebration marked by traditional performances and processions. The city is also home to the Rurikoji Temple, a five-story pagoda that stands as a testament to Yamaguchi’s cultural heritage.

A Glimpse of the Solar Eclipse

Another significant highlight of 2024 is the total solar eclipse on April 8, visible from Mexico to Newfoundland. Events surrounding this celestial spectacle are planned in Mexico, Canada, and 13 US states. Travel enthusiasts and astronomy aficionados alike are poised to witness this rare cosmic event.

Curating the List: A Global Effort

The New York Times’ selection process for the list involves global journalists nominating locations, followed by the travel editors’ final selection. This rigorous process ensures that the destinations are compelling, news-driven, and inspire travel curiosity. Among the contributors are Stephen Hiltner, the travel editor, and renowned photographers like Poras Chaudhary and Craig Mod.

Asia India Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

