India

New Year’s Traffic Management and Safety Measures in Mumbai and Pune

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:08 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:29 am EST
New Year’s Traffic Management and Safety Measures in Mumbai and Pune

India’s Highway Safety Patrol (HSP) has implemented a prohibition on heavy trucks entering the ghat areas before noon in an attempt to reduce traffic congestion on the Old Mumbai Pune Highway and Mumbai Pune Expressway during the New Year season. This restriction, which is in place until December 31st, was put in place in response to significant traffic bottlenecks that were seen over the Christmas season, with over 21,000 vehicles using the old route and over 55,000 vehicles using the expressway.

(Read Also: Significant Reshuffling in the Indian Judiciary: New Chief Justices Recommended)

Increased Police Presence for Public Safety

The Navi Mumbai Police has mobilized a significant force of 2,500 personnel to guarantee public safety and maintain order during the New Year’s celebrations. Their duties will involve monitoring potential violations at bars, hotels, and other establishments, with a particular emphasis on curbing drunk driving. A special campaign is planned that involves administering breathalyzer tests followed by medical examinations. Offenders can expect legal repercussions.

Use of Drone Cameras to Manage Traffic

In an innovative measure, the Raigad Police will, for the first time, utilize drone cameras to oversee traffic flow in coastal areas that are expected to see a surge in tourist arrivals. These drones will also issue instructions to maintain smooth traffic. Regular checks will be conducted at hospitality venues in Raigad and vigilance will be heightened for narcotics, with the local community encouraged to report any suspicious activities.

(Read Also: India’s Railway Sector Takes a Leap Forward: PM’s Office Flags Off Vande Bharat Trains)

Maintaining Order During Festive Season

The primary aim of these measures by the police is to ensure public safety and minimize disruptions during the festive period. The coordinated efforts of the HSP, Navi Mumbai Police, and Raigad Police demonstrate their commitment to maintaining order during the New Year’s celebrations, ensuring the safety of the public and the smooth flow of traffic in these heavily frequented areas.

 

