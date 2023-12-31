en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

New Year’s Eve Revelry Leaves Himachal Pradesh Battling Tourist Litter

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:44 am EST
New Year’s Eve Revelry Leaves Himachal Pradesh Battling Tourist Litter

As the world ushered in the New Year, the scenic hamlets of Himachal Pradesh, India, were enveloped in a contrasting tableau. The jubilant influx of tourists, reveling in the winter festivities, left a significant imprint on the environment. The picturesque village of Sissu, adjacent to the Atal Tunnel, bore the brunt, transforming into a landfill for the holiday residue.

Unleashing a Littering Onslaught

Indian Forest Service officer Praveen Kaswan took to social media to shed light on this disconcerting issue. His post, a photograph of the staggering amount of trash accumulated in Sissu, was a poignant testimony to the environmental impact of the tourism surge. Kaswan underscored the lack of responsibility exhibited by visitors regarding waste management, a concern echoed by many.

Addressing the Environmental Impact

Joining the dialogue was the Healing Himalayas foundation, an organization committed to cleaning up tourist litter in the region. Its founder, Pradeep Sangwan, noted the substantial increase in vehicular movement through the Atal Tunnel. He highlighted the strain on small villages like Sissu and Khoksar, unprepared for such a deluge. Sangwan revealed plans for a waste management facility in Khoksar. Set to be operational by mid-April 2024, the facility aims to mitigate the littering problem.

Acknowledging Efforts and Looking Forward

The foundation’s initiatives, including the establishment of five material recovery facilities in the state, have been recognized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the littering issue persists, exacerbated by events like the winter carnival and New Year celebrations. For instance, Shimla, a popular tourist destination, anticipated an influx of up to 100,000 visitors for New Year’s. This situation has necessitated increased vigilance by authorities, leading to the deployment of drones in districts like Lahaul and Spiti.

The story of Sissu serves as a stark reminder of the potential environmental costs of unchecked tourism. As we move forward, it underscores the need for sustainable practices and responsible tourism to preserve the pristine beauty of places like Himachal Pradesh.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Police Officers Injured in Bihar Liquor Raid: A Night of Shock and Awe

By Dil Bar Irshad

Madurai Struggles with Accessibility for Differently-Abled Despite 2016 Act

By Rafia Tasleem

Family Tragedy in Rajasthan: Couple and Daughter Found Murdered, Son Suspected

By Rafia Tasleem

Jammu: A Region Under Heightened Terror Threat Despite Ceasefire

By Dil Bar Irshad

ISRO Set to Commence 2024 with XPoSat Launch: A New Milestone in Cosmi ...
@India · 12 mins
ISRO Set to Commence 2024 with XPoSat Launch: A New Milestone in Cosmi ...
heart comment 0
Mumbai Police Inspector’s Undercover Operation Nabs Drug Peddler

By Rafia Tasleem

Mumbai Police Inspector's Undercover Operation Nabs Drug Peddler
Mumbai Cop Disguises as Food Delivery Agent to Nab Drug Peddler

By Rafia Tasleem

Mumbai Cop Disguises as Food Delivery Agent to Nab Drug Peddler
Arvind Panagariya Appointed as Chairman of India’s New Finance Commission

By Dil Bar Irshad

Arvind Panagariya Appointed as Chairman of India's New Finance Commission
Madurai CID Makes Significant Strides in Combating Ration Rice Smuggling in 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

Madurai CID Makes Significant Strides in Combating Ration Rice Smuggling in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality
1 min
Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality
Cougars Triumph Over Hornets in Dramatic Comeback Victory
2 mins
Cougars Triumph Over Hornets in Dramatic Comeback Victory
Tragic Suicide Pact Raises Concerns Over Online Access to Lethal Substances
2 mins
Tragic Suicide Pact Raises Concerns Over Online Access to Lethal Substances
Xi Jinping Prioritizes Economic Recovery in 2024, North Korea Signals Military Enhancement
3 mins
Xi Jinping Prioritizes Economic Recovery in 2024, North Korea Signals Military Enhancement
Lewis Capaldi Returns: Health Updates and New Music Announcement
3 mins
Lewis Capaldi Returns: Health Updates and New Music Announcement
American Politics in 2023: A Battlefield of Challenges and Unexpected Victories
3 mins
American Politics in 2023: A Battlefield of Challenges and Unexpected Victories
A Tale of Two Conservative Parties: Canada vs. UK
4 mins
A Tale of Two Conservative Parties: Canada vs. UK
Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles
6 mins
Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles
President Biden Breaks Vacation Silence with St. Croix Church Visit Amidst Controversy
10 mins
President Biden Breaks Vacation Silence with St. Croix Church Visit Amidst Controversy
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
52 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
1 hour
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
1 hour
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app