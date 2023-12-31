New Year’s Eve Revelry Leaves Himachal Pradesh Battling Tourist Litter

As the world ushered in the New Year, the scenic hamlets of Himachal Pradesh, India, were enveloped in a contrasting tableau. The jubilant influx of tourists, reveling in the winter festivities, left a significant imprint on the environment. The picturesque village of Sissu, adjacent to the Atal Tunnel, bore the brunt, transforming into a landfill for the holiday residue.

Unleashing a Littering Onslaught

Indian Forest Service officer Praveen Kaswan took to social media to shed light on this disconcerting issue. His post, a photograph of the staggering amount of trash accumulated in Sissu, was a poignant testimony to the environmental impact of the tourism surge. Kaswan underscored the lack of responsibility exhibited by visitors regarding waste management, a concern echoed by many.

Addressing the Environmental Impact

Joining the dialogue was the Healing Himalayas foundation, an organization committed to cleaning up tourist litter in the region. Its founder, Pradeep Sangwan, noted the substantial increase in vehicular movement through the Atal Tunnel. He highlighted the strain on small villages like Sissu and Khoksar, unprepared for such a deluge. Sangwan revealed plans for a waste management facility in Khoksar. Set to be operational by mid-April 2024, the facility aims to mitigate the littering problem.

Acknowledging Efforts and Looking Forward

The foundation’s initiatives, including the establishment of five material recovery facilities in the state, have been recognized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the littering issue persists, exacerbated by events like the winter carnival and New Year celebrations. For instance, Shimla, a popular tourist destination, anticipated an influx of up to 100,000 visitors for New Year’s. This situation has necessitated increased vigilance by authorities, leading to the deployment of drones in districts like Lahaul and Spiti.

The story of Sissu serves as a stark reminder of the potential environmental costs of unchecked tourism. As we move forward, it underscores the need for sustainable practices and responsible tourism to preserve the pristine beauty of places like Himachal Pradesh.