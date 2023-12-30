en English
New Year’s Eve in Noida and Greater Noida: Tight Security Measures in Place

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:13 pm EST
As the clock ticks towards the end of 2023, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police have imposed prohibitory measures in Noida and Greater Noida for December 31 and January 1. These dates, traditionally marked by grand New Year festivities, are now under the watchful eye of the law enforcement, with Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) being invoked to prevent potential disturbances.

Preventing Unlawful Assemblies and Public Nuisance

The imposing of Section 144 restricts the unlawful assembly of five or more individuals, unauthorized processions, the conducting of religious prayers, and the consumption of alcohol in public places. This move is a proactive measure to restrict any activities that could potentially disrupt the peace and harmony during the New Year’s celebrations. Violation of these measures is a punishable offense, serving as a stern warning to any potential miscreants.

Drone Usage in Tight Check

With advancements in technology, the use of private drones has become increasingly common. However, these flying devices are being restricted within a one-kilometer radius of government establishments, requiring police permission for use in other areas. This precautionary step ensures that no unlawful surveillance or activities can be conducted using these unmanned aerial vehicles.

Maintaining Peace and Harmony

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police have put these measures in place in anticipation of any disruptive elements that could cause an adverse environment. The police are prepared to enforce these rules strictly, ensuring that the New Year festivities are celebrated in a safe and controlled manner. The overarching aim is to maintain peace and harmony, allowing the citizens to usher in the New Year without fear or concern.

India Law Safety
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

