en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

New Year’s Day at Iskcon Temple: A Testament to Enduring Traditions

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:57 am EST
New Year’s Day at Iskcon Temple: A Testament to Enduring Traditions

The dawn of the New Year witnessed a surge of devotees at the Iskcon Temple in Sector 33, Noida. The temple, an integral part of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), opened its doors to people seeking blessings for the year ahead. Marked by religious rituals, chants, and an overwhelming sense of communal harmony, the event echoed the enduring traditions and spiritual practices that many consider auspicious to commence the year.

Devotion and Collective Spirit

The congregation at the temple was diverse, including individuals and families who participated in the prayers and sought spiritual solace. The attendees’ turnout reflects the cultural and religious significance of temples in India, where they serve as crucial community centers and places of worship. A photograph captured by Sunil Ghosh for the Hindustan Times encapsulated this devotion and collective spirit.

Year-Round Spiritual Events

The Iskcon Temple is not just a hub of activity on New Year’s Day but throughout the year. The temple hosts various events such as the annual Srila Prabhupada Festival, a special Holiday Kirtan, and the celebration of Diwali. The temple’s doors are always open to the public, offering cultural performances, spiritual discourses, and delicious vegetarian food during these gatherings.

Welcoming the New Year with Krishna Consciousness

The New Year celebrations at the Iskcon Temple featured an evening of kirtan, drama, and an atmosphere ripe with Krishna consciousness. The event included Guru Puja, a drama by Junior Bhaktivedanta Players, Kirtan, and an evening with S.B. Keshava Swami. Prasadam, considered sacred food, was served to the attendees, and free parking was made available. The scene was not just a celebration but a testament to the spiritual practices that many believe usher in a positive start to the year.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Space Economy in 2023: A Year of Challenges and Triumphs

By Rafia Tasleem

Ajmer Rape Case: Two Arrested for Assaulting Minor, Victim in Stable Condition

By Rafia Tasleem

India's DGCA Issues Record Commercial Pilot Licenses in 2023, Women Pilots on the Rise

By Dil Bar Irshad

Nationwide Strike by Transport Operators in India Against New Punitive Provisions

By Rafia Tasleem

Odisha Woman Ends Life Following Husband's Tragic Demise in Workplace ...
@Accidents · 6 mins
Odisha Woman Ends Life Following Husband's Tragic Demise in Workplace ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Developments in India: Entertainment, Regional News, and Health Highlights

By Rafia Tasleem

New Year's Developments in India: Entertainment, Regional News, and Health Highlights
India Ushers in New Year 2024: Celebrations at Iconic India Gate

By Rafia Tasleem

India Ushers in New Year 2024: Celebrations at Iconic India Gate
Political Tensions Escalate in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut Fires Back at Ajit Pawar

By Rafia Tasleem

Political Tensions Escalate in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut Fires Back at Ajit Pawar
Gujarat Heist: Five Held for Stealing Antique Gold Coins

By Rafia Tasleem

Gujarat Heist: Five Held for Stealing Antique Gold Coins
Latest Headlines
World News
South Korea's Reversal on North Korean Media Access Draws Criticism
1 min
South Korea's Reversal on North Korean Media Access Draws Criticism
Liverpool vs Newcastle: New Year's Day Showdown at Anfield
3 mins
Liverpool vs Newcastle: New Year's Day Showdown at Anfield
Odisha Woman Ends Life Following Husband's Tragic Demise in Workplace Accident
6 mins
Odisha Woman Ends Life Following Husband's Tragic Demise in Workplace Accident
Vipers SC: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Future
7 mins
Vipers SC: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Future
Low-Carb Diets: The Key to Long-Term Weight Management
7 mins
Low-Carb Diets: The Key to Long-Term Weight Management
New Year's Developments in India: Entertainment, Regional News, and Health Highlights
8 mins
New Year's Developments in India: Entertainment, Regional News, and Health Highlights
A Bridge of Solidarity: Istanbul Stands with Palestine
8 mins
A Bridge of Solidarity: Istanbul Stands with Palestine
Botswana Ponders State-Funded Political Party Financing
8 mins
Botswana Ponders State-Funded Political Party Financing
Political Tensions Escalate in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut Fires Back at Ajit Pawar
10 mins
Political Tensions Escalate in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut Fires Back at Ajit Pawar
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
12 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
1 hour
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
3 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app