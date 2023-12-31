en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

New Year Ushers in Tourist Boom for Kaziranga National Park

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:56 am EST
New Year Ushers in Tourist Boom for Kaziranga National Park

As we bid farewell to the year and welcome the dawn of a new one, tourists are flocking to Kaziranga National Park in Assam. Known globally for its successful conservation of the one-horned rhinoceros, the park is witnessing a surge in visitors keen on experiencing its vast biodiversity. This uptick in tourism is a boon for the local economy, as it triggers a rise in tourism-generated revenue, crucial for the park’s upkeep and continuing conservation efforts.

Tourists Gravitating Towards Kaziranga

With the promise of new attractions such as river tourism, trekking, and cycling, the park is drawing an increasing number of visitors. In addition to the park’s enchanting flora and fauna, a bird festival is also on the horizon, further piquing the interest of nature enthusiasts. The park’s rising popularity is mirrored in increased hotel bookings in nearby cities of Guwahati and Shillong, a trend that has held strong since Christmas.

Boosting Local Economy

The tourist influx has brought about a significant boost to the local economy. Luxury hotels in Guwahati are catering to the tourists’ celebratory spirit with gala dinner buffets and entertainment options for New Year’s Eve. This surge in tourism is not only driving up hotel bookings but also creating a vibrant festive atmosphere in the region.

Ensuring Safety Amid Celebrations

As the celebrations gather momentum, the safety of the public remains paramount. The Commissioner of Police in Guwahati has taken proactive measures, deploying teams to ensure citizens’ safety and security on New Year’s Eve. A stern warning has been issued against driving under the influence of alcohol. Luxury hotels are also prioritizing the creation of a safe and secure environment for their guests, allowing them to ring in the New Year without any concerns.

As we step into the New Year, the eyes of the world are on Kaziranga National Park, the UNESCO World Heritage site, and a beacon of biodiversity conservation. Its rising popularity amongst tourists is a testament to its unique appeal and the park’s continued commitment to conservation.

0
India Travel & Tourism Wildlife
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ooty: A New Year's Destination Drawing Tourists and Boosting Local Economy

By Rafia Tasleem

Awaits Draft on UCC This New Year to Determine Next Steps for Implementation: CM Pushkar Dhami

By Dil Bar Irshad

Meenakashi Lekhi Advocates 'Ram Rajya' Principles to Address Mental Health Issues

By Rafia Tasleem

India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bobby Deol's Stellar Comeback with 'Animal': A Resurgence of the Deol ...
@Bollywood · 10 mins
Bobby Deol's Stellar Comeback with 'Animal': A Resurgence of the Deol ...
heart comment 0
The Highs and Lows: A Look at India’s Stock Market in 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

The Highs and Lows: A Look at India's Stock Market in 2023
Shanmuga Pandian’s Heartfelt Tribute to Late Father Vijayakanth

By Dil Bar Irshad

Shanmuga Pandian's Heartfelt Tribute to Late Father Vijayakanth
India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir

By Salman Khan

India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir
Ajay Devgn Shares Nostalgic Family Photos, Gears Up for New Projects

By BNN Correspondents

Ajay Devgn Shares Nostalgic Family Photos, Gears Up for New Projects
Latest Headlines
World News
Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Restricting Transgender Minors' Medical Care, Sports Participation
39 seconds
Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Restricting Transgender Minors' Medical Care, Sports Participation
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year's Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China
1 min
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year's Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China
Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
2 mins
Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
DeSantis Criticizes Haley's Civil War Remarks Amid GOP Primary Race
2 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Haley's Civil War Remarks Amid GOP Primary Race
Joe Rogan's 'The Joe Rogan Experience': A Hub for Engaging Cultural and Political Discourse
2 mins
Joe Rogan's 'The Joe Rogan Experience': A Hub for Engaging Cultural and Political Discourse
Awaits Draft on UCC This New Year to Determine Next Steps for Implementation: CM Pushkar Dhami
2 mins
Awaits Draft on UCC This New Year to Determine Next Steps for Implementation: CM Pushkar Dhami
Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023
5 mins
Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023
Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos
5 mins
Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
7 mins
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
10 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
23 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
31 mins
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
42 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app