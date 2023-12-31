New Year Ushers in Tourist Boom for Kaziranga National Park

As we bid farewell to the year and welcome the dawn of a new one, tourists are flocking to Kaziranga National Park in Assam. Known globally for its successful conservation of the one-horned rhinoceros, the park is witnessing a surge in visitors keen on experiencing its vast biodiversity. This uptick in tourism is a boon for the local economy, as it triggers a rise in tourism-generated revenue, crucial for the park’s upkeep and continuing conservation efforts.

Tourists Gravitating Towards Kaziranga

With the promise of new attractions such as river tourism, trekking, and cycling, the park is drawing an increasing number of visitors. In addition to the park’s enchanting flora and fauna, a bird festival is also on the horizon, further piquing the interest of nature enthusiasts. The park’s rising popularity is mirrored in increased hotel bookings in nearby cities of Guwahati and Shillong, a trend that has held strong since Christmas.

Boosting Local Economy

The tourist influx has brought about a significant boost to the local economy. Luxury hotels in Guwahati are catering to the tourists’ celebratory spirit with gala dinner buffets and entertainment options for New Year’s Eve. This surge in tourism is not only driving up hotel bookings but also creating a vibrant festive atmosphere in the region.

Ensuring Safety Amid Celebrations

As the celebrations gather momentum, the safety of the public remains paramount. The Commissioner of Police in Guwahati has taken proactive measures, deploying teams to ensure citizens’ safety and security on New Year’s Eve. A stern warning has been issued against driving under the influence of alcohol. Luxury hotels are also prioritizing the creation of a safe and secure environment for their guests, allowing them to ring in the New Year without any concerns.

As we step into the New Year, the eyes of the world are on Kaziranga National Park, the UNESCO World Heritage site, and a beacon of biodiversity conservation. Its rising popularity amongst tourists is a testament to its unique appeal and the park’s continued commitment to conservation.