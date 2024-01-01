New Year Relief: India Announces Reduction in Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices

With a hopeful start to the new year, oil marketing companies in India have announced a reduction in the prices of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders. Effective from January 1, 2024, businesses across major Indian cities will experience a slight ease in their operating costs as the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder drops.

Price Adjustment Across Major Cities

The capital city, Delhi, has a new price of Rs 1,755.50 per 19-kg cylinder, reflecting a nominal reduction of Rs 1.50. Likewise, Mumbai’s price has been revised to Rs 1,708.50, also down by Rs 1.50. Chennai will now be paying Rs 1,924.50 for the same quantity, reduced from Rs 1,929, whereas Kolkata has experienced a minor increase of 50 paise, bringing the price to Rs 1,869.

Monthly Revision and Its Implications

This pricing adjustment is a part of the customary monthly revision of LPG prices that typically takes place on the first day of each month. However, it is crucial to note that the pricing of domestic LPG, which is predominantly used in household kitchens, remains unaltered. The variation in rates across different states can be attributed to the incidence of local taxation.

Global LPG Prices and the Saudi Contract Price

On the international front, the Saudi contract price (CP), a benchmark for LPG pricing, has recently experienced a decline due to oversupply concerns. This price reduction is the second consecutive cut, following a previous reduction announced prior to Christmas. On the contrary, on December 1, there was a significant hike in the price of commercial LPG by Rs 21 by state-owned oil companies.

Despite these fluctuations, this reduction in commercial LPG cylinder prices comes as a relief to commercial establishments using LPG for cooking and other purposes. It also follows a third straight monthly reduction in jet fuel prices, easing the burden on financially strained airlines, as jet fuel accounts for 40% of an airline’s operating cost.