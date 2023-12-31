en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

New Year Celebration 2023: Connaught Place Comes Alive with Festive Spirit

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:45 am EST
New Year Celebration 2023: Connaught Place Comes Alive with Festive Spirit

The last night of 2023 was a spectacle in Delhi, as throngs of people converged in Connaught Place, the city’s bustling commercial and financial hub, to bid adieu to the year gone by and welcome the new one. This annual gathering, a testament to the enduring appeal of Connaught Place as a hotspot for social and cultural activities, was not unique to Delhi but echoed in major cities worldwide as individuals united to partake in communal festivities.

Preparation and Security Measures

As the clock ticked closer to midnight, the excitement was palpable, yet underpinned by a well-structured security framework. The Delhi Police had deployed over 10,000 personnel across the city to maintain order and curb any potential hooliganism. With traffic restrictions in place and stringent measures to check violations, the city was armed and ready for the grand celebration. In Connaught Place, vehicular traffic was banned post 8 pm, with entry permitted only to those bearing valid passes. Parking facilities were systematically organized, and any deviation was met with immediate action.

Ensuring Smooth Celebrations

The preparations did not stop at security. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced restrictions on exits from the Rajiv Chowk station post 9 pm to manage the crowd. Commuters were advised to plan their journeys wisely, keeping ample time at hand. The Delhi Traffic Police had assembled 2,500 personnel and 250 teams tasked with checking drunk driving, ensuring the smooth flow of vehicles.

Vendor Anticipation and Excitement

While the crowd reveled in the celebrations, merchants and vendors anticipated a surge in business. The festive atmosphere was not merely about the gathering of individuals but also the promise of heightened commercial activity. As the crowd swelled, so did the opportunities for vendors to end the year on a prosperous note.

As the final seconds of 2023 ebbed away, the crowd at Connaught Place embraced the universal spirit of hope and celebration that the new year brings. This event, marked by enthusiastic participation and meticulous organization, reaffirmed the area’s allure as a hub for major events and celebrations.

0
India Society
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Eve Revelry Leaves Himachal Pradesh Battling Tourist Litter

By Dil Bar Irshad

Police Officers Injured in Bihar Liquor Raid: A Night of Shock and Awe

By Dil Bar Irshad

Madurai Struggles with Accessibility for Differently-Abled Despite 2016 Act

By Rafia Tasleem

Family Tragedy in Rajasthan: Couple and Daughter Found Murdered, Son Suspected

By Rafia Tasleem

Jammu: A Region Under Heightened Terror Threat Despite Ceasefire ...
@India · 5 mins
Jammu: A Region Under Heightened Terror Threat Despite Ceasefire ...
heart comment 0
ISRO Set to Commence 2024 with XPoSat Launch: A New Milestone in Cosmic Exploration

By Rafia Tasleem

ISRO Set to Commence 2024 with XPoSat Launch: A New Milestone in Cosmic Exploration
Mumbai Police Inspector’s Undercover Operation Nabs Drug Peddler

By Rafia Tasleem

Mumbai Police Inspector's Undercover Operation Nabs Drug Peddler
Mumbai Cop Disguises as Food Delivery Agent to Nab Drug Peddler

By Rafia Tasleem

Mumbai Cop Disguises as Food Delivery Agent to Nab Drug Peddler
Arvind Panagariya Appointed as Chairman of India’s New Finance Commission

By Dil Bar Irshad

Arvind Panagariya Appointed as Chairman of India's New Finance Commission
Latest Headlines
World News
Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality
2 mins
Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality
Cougars Triumph Over Hornets in Dramatic Comeback Victory
3 mins
Cougars Triumph Over Hornets in Dramatic Comeback Victory
Tragic Suicide Pact Raises Concerns Over Online Access to Lethal Substances
3 mins
Tragic Suicide Pact Raises Concerns Over Online Access to Lethal Substances
Xi Jinping Prioritizes Economic Recovery in 2024, North Korea Signals Military Enhancement
4 mins
Xi Jinping Prioritizes Economic Recovery in 2024, North Korea Signals Military Enhancement
Lewis Capaldi Returns: Health Updates and New Music Announcement
4 mins
Lewis Capaldi Returns: Health Updates and New Music Announcement
American Politics in 2023: A Battlefield of Challenges and Unexpected Victories
4 mins
American Politics in 2023: A Battlefield of Challenges and Unexpected Victories
A Tale of Two Conservative Parties: Canada vs. UK
5 mins
A Tale of Two Conservative Parties: Canada vs. UK
Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles
7 mins
Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles
President Biden Breaks Vacation Silence with St. Croix Church Visit Amidst Controversy
11 mins
President Biden Breaks Vacation Silence with St. Croix Church Visit Amidst Controversy
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
53 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
1 hour
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
1 hour
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app