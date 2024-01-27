New Tax Deduction Rule in India to Boost Timely Payments to MSMEs

In a groundbreaking move to buttress the financial stability of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India, the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (GCCI) direct tax committee has introduced a measure that promises a new dawn for these businesses. Spearheaded by the committee's chairman, Jainik Vakil, this provision, titled Section 43B(H), will come into effect from the assessment year 2024-25, marking a pivotal turn in the journey of Indian MSMEs.

Unveiling Section 43B(H): A Lifeline for MSMEs

The cornerstone of this provision lies in its intent to ensure timely payments to MSMEs. As per this mandate, any dues payable by an assessee to a micro or small enterprise beyond a stipulated time limit will be allowed as a tax deduction only in the year the payment is actually made. The clock on this time limit starts ticking as per Section 15 of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006. It necessitates buyers to clear payments for purchases from micro or small enterprises within an agreed timeframe, not exceeding 45 days from the receipt or deemed receipt of goods or services. If no such agreement exists, the payment ought to be made within 15 days.

Challenges and Recommendations for MSMEs

India's MSME sector has long grappled with a labyrinth of challenges, including limited access to formal credit, regulatory compliance woes, and trust issues with banks. Addressing these hurdles, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has made several earth-shaking recommendations. These include linking PAN-Udyog Aadhar-GST identification numbers to streamline the process, creating a robust digital ecosystem for secure lending, and introducing merchant credit card schemes.

Impact and Implications of the New Rule

The introduction of Section 43B(H) is more than a mere regulation - it is a beacon of hope for MSMEs, signaling a future where they are not just surviving, but thriving. By ensuring prompt payments, the measure not only bolsters their financial stability but also heralds an era of trust and reliability in their business interactions. It is a leap towards a future where MSMEs hold an unwavering position in India's economic fabric, contributing significantly to the country's growth narrative.