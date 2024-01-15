en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

New Suburban Train Service to Connect Shivaji Nagar and Lonavala

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:55 am EST
New Suburban Train Service to Connect Shivaji Nagar and Lonavala

In a significant development that aims to enhance connectivity and alleviate traffic congestion, the Ministry of Railways has greenlit the launch of a new suburban train service connecting Shivaji Nagar to Lonavala. Designated as the 99838/37 Shivaji Nagar-Lonavala Electric Multiple Unit (EMU), the move comes in response to local demands for improved transit options and is poised to benefit commuters in the region.

New Train Service to Improve Connectivity

The service has been championed by the Railway Prawasi Sangh in Pimpri Chinchwad, and the ministry’s approval is a testament to their successful advocacy efforts. The new EMU service will augment the suburban rail network, providing an efficient and reliable alternative to road transport, thereby expected to ease some of the traffic snarls that the region has been grappling with.

Relief for Commuters

Commuters have reasons to cheer as the introduction of the 99838/37 Shivaji Nagar-Lonavala EMU will not only reduce congestion at the bustling Pune station but also offer convenient travel options between Shivaji Nagar and Lonavala. The move is a step towards ensuring seamless travel for residents and improving the overall transportation infrastructure of the region.

Infrastructure Developments

The new terminal at Shivaji Nagar station and the ongoing development work at Shivaji Nagar Railway Station’s local terminal are set to further bolster the suburban train service. These infrastructure improvements, coupled with the new EMU service, will significantly enhance the public transport landscape of the region.

0
India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
4 mins ago
Roadside Tragedy: Two Men Killed While Fixing Tyre in Karnataka
In a tragic incident in the Tumakuru district of Karnataka, two men, identified as Mahesh and Umesh, were fatally struck by an unidentified vehicle while they were fixing a flat tyre. The accident occurred near Kuntegowdanahalli Gate, close to Sira town in the early hours. Both victims, aged 40, hailed from Avalahalli village. Unseen Danger
Roadside Tragedy: Two Men Killed While Fixing Tyre in Karnataka
Bhakti Rathod to Portray Kesar Baa in Upcoming Show 'Aankh Micholi'
5 mins ago
Bhakti Rathod to Portray Kesar Baa in Upcoming Show 'Aankh Micholi'
Rainbow Children's Hospital Enters Landmark Agreement to Provide Specialized Care in Zanzibar
5 mins ago
Rainbow Children's Hospital Enters Landmark Agreement to Provide Specialized Care in Zanzibar
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Six Lives in Sikar
4 mins ago
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Six Lives in Sikar
Rare Tibetan Brown Bear Sighted in India: A Significant Addition to Biodiversity
4 mins ago
Rare Tibetan Brown Bear Sighted in India: A Significant Addition to Biodiversity
Devastating Fire at Kemo Steel Industries Claims Life and Injures Six
4 mins ago
Devastating Fire at Kemo Steel Industries Claims Life and Injures Six
Latest Headlines
World News
New York Bans Geofencing Near Healthcare Facilities
3 mins
New York Bans Geofencing Near Healthcare Facilities
Bafana Bafana Coach Hugo Broos Stirs Controversy with Remarks on Sundowns Coach Rulani Mokwena
3 mins
Bafana Bafana Coach Hugo Broos Stirs Controversy with Remarks on Sundowns Coach Rulani Mokwena
Thailand's Vice Minister Pushes for Better Understanding and Treatment of Migrants
4 mins
Thailand's Vice Minister Pushes for Better Understanding and Treatment of Migrants
Gold Coast Turf Club Unveils TAB Magic Millions Sunlight: A New Race with Unique Conditions
4 mins
Gold Coast Turf Club Unveils TAB Magic Millions Sunlight: A New Race with Unique Conditions
Religious Faith Enhances Health and Well-being of Unpaid Carers, Says Carers UK Report
5 mins
Religious Faith Enhances Health and Well-being of Unpaid Carers, Says Carers UK Report
California's Controversial Data Deletion Bill SB 362 Clears Assembly, Awaits Senate Approval
5 mins
California's Controversial Data Deletion Bill SB 362 Clears Assembly, Awaits Senate Approval
Terence Atmane's Heartbreaking Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Start and a Painful End
5 mins
Terence Atmane's Heartbreaking Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Start and a Painful End
Rainbow Children's Hospital Enters Landmark Agreement to Provide Specialized Care in Zanzibar
5 mins
Rainbow Children's Hospital Enters Landmark Agreement to Provide Specialized Care in Zanzibar
Nigerian Presidency Committed to Investigate Alleged Fraud in Ministry
5 mins
Nigerian Presidency Committed to Investigate Alleged Fraud in Ministry
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app