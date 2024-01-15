New Suburban Train Service to Connect Shivaji Nagar and Lonavala

In a significant development that aims to enhance connectivity and alleviate traffic congestion, the Ministry of Railways has greenlit the launch of a new suburban train service connecting Shivaji Nagar to Lonavala. Designated as the 99838/37 Shivaji Nagar-Lonavala Electric Multiple Unit (EMU), the move comes in response to local demands for improved transit options and is poised to benefit commuters in the region.

New Train Service to Improve Connectivity

The service has been championed by the Railway Prawasi Sangh in Pimpri Chinchwad, and the ministry’s approval is a testament to their successful advocacy efforts. The new EMU service will augment the suburban rail network, providing an efficient and reliable alternative to road transport, thereby expected to ease some of the traffic snarls that the region has been grappling with.

Relief for Commuters

Commuters have reasons to cheer as the introduction of the 99838/37 Shivaji Nagar-Lonavala EMU will not only reduce congestion at the bustling Pune station but also offer convenient travel options between Shivaji Nagar and Lonavala. The move is a step towards ensuring seamless travel for residents and improving the overall transportation infrastructure of the region.

Infrastructure Developments

The new terminal at Shivaji Nagar station and the ongoing development work at Shivaji Nagar Railway Station’s local terminal are set to further bolster the suburban train service. These infrastructure improvements, coupled with the new EMU service, will significantly enhance the public transport landscape of the region.