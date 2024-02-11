New SNA Center in Hyderabad: A Beacon of South India's Cultural Heritage

In a land brimming with vibrant culture and centuries-old art forms, the Government of India has unveiled plans to establish a new Regional Centre of Sangeet Natak Akademi (SNA) in Hyderabad. This center, christened Dakshin Bharat Sanskritik Kendra, will serve as a beacon of South India's rich cultural heritage, focusing on research, documentation, and promotion of music, folk and tribal arts, theater, and puppetry.

A Hub for South India's Rich Cultural Legacy

The upcoming center in Hyderabad, a metropolis known for its blend of tradition and modernity, is set to become a cultural powerhouse. It will not only preserve the essence of South India's arts but also foster their growth by providing a platform for artists to showcase their talents.

The Ministry of Culture recently commemorated the 100th birth anniversary of Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao, a legendary musician, by proposing the construction of an auditorium, 'Bharat Kala Mandapam', within the new center. This auditorium will stand as a testament to Ghantasala's immense contributions to the world of music.

Honoring Legends and Feted Artists

In an event scheduled for 12th February, the foundation stone for 'Bharat Kala Mandapam' and the inauguration of Dakshin Bharat Sanskritik Kendra will take place. The occasion will also see the felicitation of recent Padma awardees from the Telugu states, a momentous occasion that recognizes their exceptional contributions to the arts.

Among the Padma awardees announced by the government was Dhrupadacharya Pandit Laxman Bhatt Tailang, a renowned Dhrupad singer from Rajasthan. Regrettably, Pandit Laxman Bhatt Tailang passed away at the age of 93 before receiving the prestigious award. His legacy, however, lives on through his extensive music education and the founding of 'Rasmanjari Sangeetopasna Kendra' and 'International Dhrupad-Dham Trust' in Jaipur.

A Celebration of Art and Memory

As the Government of India prepares to lay the foundation stone for the new SNA center in Hyderabad, it is a poignant reminder of the importance of preserving and promoting our cultural heritage. The center will serve as a melting pot of South India's diverse art forms, fostering a sense of unity and pride among its people.

In the words of Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao, "Music is the divine way to tell beautiful, poetic things to the heart." The new SNA center in Hyderabad, with its focus on research, documentation, and promotion of the arts, will undoubtedly continue this divine conversation, ensuring that the beautiful, poetic things of South India's cultural heritage are heard and cherished for generations to come.

As we celebrate the establishment of Dakshin Bharat Sanskritik Kendra and the construction of 'Bharat Kala Mandapam', we also remember the legends who have left an indelible mark on the world of art. Their contributions, much like the new center, serve as a beacon of inspiration, guiding us towards a deeper appreciation of our cultural heritage.

In a world that often seems consumed by the relentless march of progress, the Government of India's commitment to preserving and promoting the rich cultural legacy of South India through the establishment of Dakshin Bharat Sanskritik Kendra is a timely reminder of the enduring power of art and its ability to connect us all.