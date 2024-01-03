en English
Agriculture

New Pineapple Variety: A Potential Game Changer for Farmers

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 pm EST
A novel pineapple variety is under exploration by farmers in a region, a development that could potentially revolutionize the agricultural landscape. This unnamed variant, described as ‘very sweet’, holds the promise of suitability for mechanized processing, a feat previously unachievable with the more common Mauritius variety.

Fruit of Promise

The proposed pineapple variant could offer a significant advantage over the Mauritius variant. The latter is widely cultivated for its hardiness and transportability, critical factors for market distribution across the country. However, the Mauritius variant has proven unsuitable for mechanized processing, leading to substantial processing losses ranging from 35% to 40%. The new pineapple variety, on the other hand, has the potential to reduce these losses significantly.

Bigger and Sweeter

A veteran farmer from Muvattupuzha divulged that the new pineapple variety yields larger fruits, averaging around 2.5 to 2.7 kilograms each. The size of the fruit is not its only selling point. The new variant is also reportedly very sweet, a trait that could make it a popular choice amongst consumers. The longevity of the fruit, however, remains to be determined, and requires broader cultivation and subsequent testing to evaluate its full potential.

Current Market Situation

The pineapple market is currently facing challenges, with persisting low prices. High-quality green pineapples, often destined for export, sell for ₹23 to ₹25 per kilogram, while ripe ones fetch ₹22 to ₹24 per kilogram. Amidst this financial downturn, the formation of the Vazhakulam Pineapple Farmer Producer Company has emerged as a beacon of hope for farmers. However, the Nadukkara fruit processing plant, a critical player in the market, is grappling with financial constraints, leading to limited market intervention.

With approximately 4,500 farmers reliant on pineapple plantations for their livelihood and over 10,000 hectares dedicated to pineapple cultivation, the potential success of the new variety could bring about a significant shift in the agricultural scenario.

Agriculture Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

