New Pineapple Variety: A Potential Game Changer for Farmers

A novel pineapple variety is under exploration by farmers in a region, a development that could potentially revolutionize the agricultural landscape. This unnamed variant, described as ‘very sweet’, holds the promise of suitability for mechanized processing, a feat previously unachievable with the more common Mauritius variety.

Fruit of Promise

The proposed pineapple variant could offer a significant advantage over the Mauritius variant. The latter is widely cultivated for its hardiness and transportability, critical factors for market distribution across the country. However, the Mauritius variant has proven unsuitable for mechanized processing, leading to substantial processing losses ranging from 35% to 40%. The new pineapple variety, on the other hand, has the potential to reduce these losses significantly.

Bigger and Sweeter

A veteran farmer from Muvattupuzha divulged that the new pineapple variety yields larger fruits, averaging around 2.5 to 2.7 kilograms each. The size of the fruit is not its only selling point. The new variant is also reportedly very sweet, a trait that could make it a popular choice amongst consumers. The longevity of the fruit, however, remains to be determined, and requires broader cultivation and subsequent testing to evaluate its full potential.

Current Market Situation

The pineapple market is currently facing challenges, with persisting low prices. High-quality green pineapples, often destined for export, sell for ₹23 to ₹25 per kilogram, while ripe ones fetch ₹22 to ₹24 per kilogram. Amidst this financial downturn, the formation of the Vazhakulam Pineapple Farmer Producer Company has emerged as a beacon of hope for farmers. However, the Nadukkara fruit processing plant, a critical player in the market, is grappling with financial constraints, leading to limited market intervention.

With approximately 4,500 farmers reliant on pineapple plantations for their livelihood and over 10,000 hectares dedicated to pineapple cultivation, the potential success of the new variety could bring about a significant shift in the agricultural scenario.