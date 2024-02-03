New NWKRTC Chairman Pledges Revitalization of the Corporation

Five-time MLA, Bharmagouda (Raju) Alagouda Kage, has taken the helm as the chairman of the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC). He has pledged to breathe new life into the corporation, tackling its financial challenges, and operational issues head-on. The corporation's revitalization strategy hinges on securing necessary funds and pending dues from the State government.

Addressing Financial and Operational Challenges

In his maiden press conference, Kage exhibited commitment towards resolving the NWKRTC's financial constraints and operational hitches. He emphasized his intent to investigate potential revenue losses and work towards the long-pending wage revision for workers. The chairman also expressed his plans to leverage his rapport with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to secure additional funding and alleviate the corporation's financial burdens.

Expanding the Fleet

As part of the revitalization strategy, the NWKRTC is in the process of expanding its fleet. The acquisition of 375 new buses is already underway. The corporation has received 50 of these buses, which are set to be put into service in Gadag. An additional 250 buses are in the tendering process. This expansion aims to bolster the corporation's service reach and efficiency.

Embracing Green Transit

In an effort to align with global sustainability trends, NWKRTC plans to run electric buses on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis. The goal is to hire 350 buses under this new initiative, thus carving a path towards green and sustainable public transit in North Western Karnataka.

The appointment of Kage and his subsequent plans for the corporation's rejuvenation were welcomed and celebrated by MLA N.H. Konaraddi and other dignitaries. With this new leadership and vision, the NWKRTC is poised to steer towards growth and sustainability, ultimately serving the community better.