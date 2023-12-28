en English
New Metro Line Approved by NMRC to Enhance Connectivity to Delhi Airport

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:49 am EST
New Metro Line Approved by NMRC to Enhance Connectivity to Delhi Airport

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has granted its approval for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of a new metro corridor stretching from Sector 142 to the Botanical Garden. This significant development aims to establish a direct link to Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport via the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro. The decision was reached during the 38th board meeting of NMRC, following the successful compilation of the DPR by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Green Light for New Metro Line

The DPR, which was finalized last month, received approval subsequent to comprehensive deliberations involving the NMRC, Noida Authority, and Greater Noida Authority. The forthcoming metro line will incorporate a total of eight stations over an 11.56-kilometer stretch, markedly strengthening the connectivity between Noida, Greater Noida, and Delhi.

Boosting Connectivity and Facilitating Commute

Once operational, this line will bridge the existing Aqua Line with the Botanical Garden and Sector 142, streamlining transit for commuters traveling from Delhi to Greater Noida. Additionally, the Magenta Line will establish a direct pathway to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, while the Blue Line will provide a convenient link to the New Delhi and Anand Vihar Railway Stations.

Project Cost and Anticipated Benefits

The cost projection for this ambitious project is estimated at a hefty Rs 22.54 billion. However, the benefits envisaged far outweigh the expenses. The new line is expected to serve approximately 80,000 passengers daily, benefiting residents of several sectors in Noida. The line will also enhance the inter-city and intra-city connectivity by providing convenient links to railway and bus stations, contributing significantly to the region’s transportation infrastructure.

India Transportation
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

