New Guidelines Issued to Regulate Coaching Centers: A Step Towards Quality Education

In a definitive response to pressing issues such as student suicides, fire emergencies, high fees, and subpar teaching methodologies plaguing coaching centers, the central government has issued stringent guidelines. These regulations are designed to establish a solid framework, ensuring student well-being and quality education.

Regulating the Coaching Institutes

Under these guidelines, coaching institutes are now required to register officially and prohibit the admission of students under 16 years of age. The government has defined minimum operational standards, mandating the provision of co-curricular activities and psychological counseling. The registration process entails application, renewal, and adherence to conditions such as hiring academically qualified tutors and implementing a robust counseling support system.

Fee Regulations and Infrastructure Mandates

Transparency in fee structures and reasonable charges are now mandatory under the new regulations. Institutes are also obliged to provide adequate safety measures, ample space, and basic amenities. These guidelines also stipulate that the coaching centers’ class schedules should not clash with regular school hours and limit the daily coaching duration.

Ensuring Compliance

The government reserves the right to cancel the registration of non-compliant institutes after due process. This move is a significant stride towards aligning with the National Education Policy 2020 and initiatives such as the ‘National Test Abhyas’ Mobile App, which provides free mock tests for NEET (UG) and JEE (Main), thereby assisting students in their academic pursuit.