New Delhi’s Foggy New Year: A Blend of Beauty and Challenge

On the first day of 2024, New Delhi woke up to a chilly, fog-covered morning, a visual spectacle marking the arrival of the New Year. The minimum temperature dropped to 9°C, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a dense fog warning, a common occurrence in the region during winter. This weather phenomenon, while offering a picturesque setting, has noteworthy implications on the city’s daily life, from impacting train schedules to intensifying the struggle for homeless citizens seeking shelter.

The Impact of Fog on City Life

Visibility reduced to 700 meters at Safdarjung and 1,200 meters at Palam, leading to delays in 21 Delhi-bound trains. The dense fog, coupled with the cold wave, led locals to call for an increase in night shelters for the homeless, as the biting cold posed significant challenges. This situation elucidates the need for adequate infrastructure to combat climate conditions and safeguard the city’s vulnerable residents.

Delhi’s Air Quality Amidst the Fog

Compounding the fog-induced challenges, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 356, falling in the ‘very poor’ category. Air pollution, a long-standing issue in the national capital, is often aggravated by low winter temperatures, leading to an accumulation of pollutants. The AQI reading underscores the urgent need for effective measures to mitigate the city’s pollution crisis.

Weather Forecast and Warnings

The IMD predicted that the fog would persist throughout the week, with the minimum temperature likely to remain below 10 degrees Celsius. This forecast suggests that residents must brace themselves for cold day conditions. The IMD also issued a red alert for Delhi and parts of Punjab, indicating severe weather conditions. Other states, including Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, were put on orange alert for January 1.

Walking along the foggy Kartavya Path, Delhi’s residents ushered in the New Year amidst a layer of fog, a sight emblematic of the city’s winter. This weather pattern, while creating a captivating scene, also brings to light pressing issues regarding homeless shelters and air quality, demanding attention and action.