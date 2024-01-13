en English
India

New Delhi’s Bid to Revolutionize Commutation: Electric Scooters to Connect Dwarka

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:14 am EST
In a significant move towards enhancing last-mile connectivity for commuters, the Transport Department in New Delhi has launched a fresh round of bids to establish a fleet of electric scooters in Dwarka sub-city. This initiative forms part of a sweeping government plan to deploy a network of 3,000 electric scooters across 90 strategic high-traffic locations, to be rolled out in three separate phases. The integration of these electric vehicles (EVs) aims to bridge the gap between public transport hubs and commuters’ final destinations, thus fostering efficient commutation.

Electric Scooters: The New Paradigm

Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra announced that the focus would be on both high- and low-speed electric scooters to cater to diverse commuting needs. A noticeable departure from previous attempts, this bid invitation is specifically for electric scooters, leaving bicycles out of the equation. The first phase of this ambitious project, scheduled to roll out soon, will see the launch of 1,500 electric vehicles. This will be followed by the introduction of 750 more in the second phase, and the remaining scooters in the final phase.

Financials and Operational Details

With an estimated budget of Rs 18 crore, the initiative will offer these vehicles on long-term hire or rental basis. The operational plans provide flexibility on EV variants to meet the demand and ensure optimal usage. The introduction of each phase will be succeeded by the next at four-month intervals, thereby maintaining the momentum and ensuring smooth transition and integration.

Making E-Commutation Affordable

To make this service accessible to all, a per-minute user charge will be implemented with a minimum usage time of 10 minutes. To safeguard the interests of the commuters, a cap will be enforced on the charges. The electric scooters, capable of covering a distance of 60km on a single charge, promise efficiency and sustainability. Moreover, an integrated ticketing system is proposed to provide commuters with the convenience of using the same ticket for e-scooters, buses, and the metro.

India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

