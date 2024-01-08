New Delhi Hotels Set for a Lucrative 2024 in Wedding Business Following Successful 2023

In the bustling city of New Delhi, the air is charged with anticipation as hotels gear up for another flourishing year in their wedding business, following a triumphant 2023. The shackles of Covid-related restrictions have been cast away, leading to a significant surge in the wedding segment revenue that soared past the previous year and even pre-Covid levels. As the year 2023 unfolded, the wedding bells echoed louder in the grand halls of prominent hotels such as Taj Palace, Andaz Delhi, JW Marriott, and the Pullman and Novotel.

Thriving Wedding Business and Optimistic Projections

General Managers of these esteemed establishments have reported substantial growth rates in their wedding businesses. Auspicious dates in the calendar are being sought after aggressively, leading to a rise in average daily rates. As they look ahead, their projections for 2024 are painted with strokes of optimism. The wedding segment, once severely hampered by the pandemic, is now blooming, promising a prosperous year ahead.

Trends and Evolving Preferences

As the industry evolves, several trends have emerged. A surge in luxury spending for weddings is noticeable, with couples willing to splurge on their special day. There’s a growing demand for personalized and theme-based celebrations, turning away from the cookie-cutter weddings of the past. The preference for intimate weddings continues, with environmental sustainability considerations playing a significant role in planning.

Marketing Strategies for a Prosperous Year

Responding to the positive trajectory, hotels are planning to inflate their marketing budgets for the wedding segment. The strategies on the drawing board include lifestyle shoots, targeted social media campaigns, and an increased allocation of resources towards wedding-related marketing efforts. These strategies aim to leverage the popularity of auspicious dates and capture a larger share of the thriving wedding market.

Meanwhile, Weddingz, India’s largest online platform for wedding venues and related services, is enjoying the fruits of a booming wedding season. With a 60% growth in revenue in the OND quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, the platform has expanded its partner venues and established strategic alliances, positioning itself as the go-to platform for couples seeking an unparalleled wedding experience.