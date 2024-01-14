New Delhi Expands 24×7 Operations: 32 More Establishments Approved

In a recent development, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has green-lighted the proposal for 32 more commercial establishments in New Delhi to operate around-the-clock. This decision escalates the total number of businesses permitted to operate 24×7 in the capital to over 667. The move is part of an effort to stimulate the city’s economy and provide more convenience and flexibility to consumers.

Increased Scope for 24×7 Operations

The establishments include departmental stores, beauty and cosmetics shops, sweet shops, logistics and courier services, hotels and restaurants, retail trade, storage management services, Ayurveda, and food products. Notable among the approved businesses are Godfrey Phillips India Ltd., Hiveloop, E-Commerce E-Pvt. Ltd., Sunny Ridge Kila Resorts, Scootsy Logistics, Organic India Pvt. Ltd., and Bikanerwala International. The approvals were given as per sections 14, 15, and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act, 1954, which govern working conditions, opening and closing hours, and mandatory rest days for shops and establishments.

Provision for Women Employees

Of the 32 approvals, seven specifically allow for women employees to work during the night. However, this permission comes with the condition that the establishments provide assurances of safety for these employees. This move is a significant step towards gender equality in the workplace and can potentially increase employment opportunities for women in the city.

Application and Approval Process

Prior to these approvals, a total of 52 online applications were received by the Labour Department. Out of these, 20 were set aside due to being incomplete, duplicate, or deficient, leaving the 32 that were eventually approved. This reflects the rigorous process that establishments must go through to receive the exemption to operate 24×7.