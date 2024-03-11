New Criminal Laws in India 2023: Procedural Shift with Technological Integration

New criminal legislation in India, coming into effect on July 1, 2023, aims to overhaul the procedural aspects of the criminal justice system while maintaining the core offenses.

Advertisment

Senior Advocate Amit Desai sheds light on the significance of these changes, emphasizing the integration of technology in legal proceedings and the challenges of implementing these laws across the country's diverse judicial infrastructure.

Technological Advancements in Legal Proceedings

According to Senior Advocate Amit Desai, the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023, will replace the longstanding Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), and Indian Evidence Act.

Advertisment

Desai highlights the incorporation of technology as a pivotal change, with provisions for digital document handling, charge sheet digitization, and virtual hearings. These amendments aim to expedite processes and reduce courtroom congestion, marking a significant shift towards modernizing India's criminal justice system.

Implementing these comprehensive changes by the ambitious target date of July 1 poses significant challenges, particularly in terms of infrastructure. Desai points out the need for a uniform technological upgrade across India's vast network of courts to ensure equitable justice delivery.

The disparity in current infrastructure levels suggests a daunting task ahead for both state and central governments. This upgrade is crucial for the effective application of new laws and ensuring that all citizens have access to the same quality of justice.

Advertisment

Impact on the Criminal Justice System

While the core offenses remain unchanged, the procedural modifications introduced by the new laws are expected to have a profound impact on the criminal justice system. Desai believes that the full effects of these laws will unfold over the next five to seven years as the judicial infrastructure evolves to accommodate these changes.

The focus on technology and procedural efficiency is anticipated to improve investigation quality, trial proceedings, and overall justice delivery. However, the transition period may present challenges as the legal community adapts to the new systems.

The integration of technology into India's criminal justice system through the new laws of 2023 represents a significant step forward. While the core principles of justice remain intact, the shift towards digitalization and procedural efficiency promises a more streamlined and effective legal process. The coming years will be crucial in observing how these changes impact the broader goals of justice delivery and public trust in the legal system.