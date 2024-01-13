en English
New Coral Snake Species, Sinomicrurus Gorei, Discovered by Mizoram University Researchers

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:24 pm EST
New Coral Snake Species, Sinomicrurus Gorei, Discovered by Mizoram University Researchers

In a striking breakthrough, researchers from the zoology department at Mizoram University have discovered a new species of coral snake. The species, christened Sinomicrurus gorei to honor British India doctor Gore, was identified through a meticulous collaborative effort led by Professor HT Lalremsanga, research scholar Lalbiakzuala, and a team of researchers from outside the state. This significant discovery is part of a broader study centered on investigating the skeletal and DNA characteristics of coral snakes found in Mizoram, a state in Northeast India.

Distinctive Identification

The in-depth research, which differentiated Sinomicrurus gorei from the previously known Sinomicrurus macclellandi, was based on several parameters. These included unique patterns, scales, hemipenis, DNA, and the structure of the skull. The findings were published in the esteemed British science journal, Systematics & Biodiversity.

Unveiling Sinomicrurus Gorei

The new species is locally known as ‘Rulṭhihna’ due to its striking resemblance to a traditional Mizo amber necklace called ‘Thihna’. It stands out from its counterparts with its distinct reproductive traits, laying a maximum of three eggs as opposed to the 6-14 eggs laid by Sinomicrurus macclellandi. Sinomicrurus gorei can be traced in both low-lying and hilly areas in Mizoram, whereas Sinomicrurus macclellandi is primarily located in elevated regions.

Deep Dive Research

The researchers meticulously studied 36 adult specimens from Mizoram, India, and Bangladesh. Their findings revealed that Sinomicrurus gorei is genetically and morphologically distinct from its congeners. Unveiling morphological and genetic evidence, they succeeded in resurrecting S. gorei comb. nov., from the synonymy of S. macclellandi and elevating it to a full species rank. Previously, it was merely recognized as a color variant of S. macclellandi.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

