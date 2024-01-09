New Chair in Honor of Dattopant Thengadi Set to Propel Economic Research

In a development set to provide fresh research directions in economics, a Chair has been established in the name of the late Dattopant Thengadi at the Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology. The announcement, made by the university’s vice chancellor, aims to enlighten the new generation about Thengadi, who was widely recognized as a ‘great thinker’ and a visionary in his field.

A Tribute to Dattopant Thengadi’s Legacy

The Chair’s establishment is a fitting tribute to Thengadi, who made significant contributions as both an economist and a builder of public awareness. Born on November 10, 1920, in Arvi, Maharashtra, Thengadi dedicated his life to public service. He joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a prominent Indian right-wing, Hindu nationalist organization, as a full-time volunteer (pracharak) in 1942. His work, extending through Kerala and Bengal, left a lasting impact on the economic thought and policy of the regions.

Founder of Influential Organizations

Thengadi’s legacy extends beyond his RSS membership. He was a founder of multiple organizations, including the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (Indian Labour Union), Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (Indian Farmers Union), and Swadeshi Jagran Manch (Nationalist Awakening Front). These organizations have played a pivotal role in shaping India’s labor, agricultural, and nationalistic movements, and continue to influence contemporary policy discussions.

Enriching Academic Research

The Chair establishment is expected to give a fresh impetus to academic research in economics. A research fund named after Thengadi will be created to support scholarly pursuits. The university will also house a comprehensive collection of literature on his life, work, and teachings, serving as a rich resource for scholars and students alike. This initiative marks an important step towards fostering a deeper understanding of Thengadi’s economic philosophies and their relevance in today’s context.