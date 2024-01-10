en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

New Aviation Duty Rules in India Could Lead to Hiring 20% More Pilots

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:26 am EST
New Aviation Duty Rules in India Could Lead to Hiring 20% More Pilots

In a significant shift aimed at enhancing aviation safety, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India has introduced new duty rules for pilots. This move has sparked concerns among airlines due to the potential economic implications, as it may necessitate an increase in pilot hiring by up to 20% based on current operations.

Enhanced Safety Measures

These sweeping changes include extended rest periods and limitations on night duty hours and landings, all of which are designed to reduce the risk of pilot fatigue—a major concern in the aviation industry. Weekly rest periods for pilots will now increase from 36 to 48 hours as part of these revised regulations. Moreover, restrictions on the number of landings during ‘night duty,’ now defined as midnight to 6 a.m., have been tightened, with pilots limited to making a maximum of two landings if their duty begins in this period.

Economic Implications for Airlines

While these measures are expected to significantly enhance safety and pilot well-being, they pose a considerable challenge to airlines already grappling with high labor costs. Pilot salaries constitute a substantial portion of airlines’ wage bills, and the need to hire more pilots to comply with these new norms could further escalate these costs. The new rules are set to take effect on June 1, causing skepticism about the feasibility of meeting this deadline among industry officials, who suggest that more time may be required for compliance.

Exacerbating Pilot Shortages

The aviation industry in India has been battling a shortage of pilots, and the new rules are set to compound this problem. It will necessitate the hiring and training of more pilots, including potentially expatriate pilots, to meet the demands of the new norms. The DGCA’s move, while laudable for its focus on safety and employee well-being, adds a new layer of complexity to an already challenging industry landscape.

0
Aviation Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
3 mins ago
A Day of Significant Developments: From Corporations to Government Agencies
Yesterday, the world witnessed a flurry of significant developments across various sectors. Each event carries far-reaching implications for the industries involved and underscores the complex interplay of technology, politics, and corporate responsibility in today’s interconnected world. SEC Security Breach In a disturbing revelation, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reported a security breach. An
A Day of Significant Developments: From Corporations to Government Agencies
Bride's Flight to Wedding Canceled After Alaska Airlines Incident
40 mins ago
Bride's Flight to Wedding Canceled After Alaska Airlines Incident
Soaring High: The Evolution of Frequent Flyer Programs
45 mins ago
Soaring High: The Evolution of Frequent Flyer Programs
ExecuJet Showcases Proficiency and Flexibility in Business Jet Maintenance and Repair
15 mins ago
ExecuJet Showcases Proficiency and Flexibility in Business Jet Maintenance and Repair
ICRA Foresees Short-Term Growth for Indian Aviation Industry Amid Stable Outlook
16 mins ago
ICRA Foresees Short-Term Growth for Indian Aviation Industry Amid Stable Outlook
Boeing 737 Max-9 Safety Probe: Insights from Former NTSB Investigator Greg Feith
18 mins ago
Boeing 737 Max-9 Safety Probe: Insights from Former NTSB Investigator Greg Feith
Latest Headlines
World News
Baltimore Approves Bonus Program to Tackle EMS Staffing Crisis
30 seconds
Baltimore Approves Bonus Program to Tackle EMS Staffing Crisis
ViiV Healthcare Submits New Drug Submission for PrEP to Health Canada
3 mins
ViiV Healthcare Submits New Drug Submission for PrEP to Health Canada
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Hospitalized: Controversy Over Delayed Health Disclosure
4 mins
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Hospitalized: Controversy Over Delayed Health Disclosure
Genetic Testing Sheds Light on Ovarian Cancer: BRCA1/2 Gene Mutations Study
4 mins
Genetic Testing Sheds Light on Ovarian Cancer: BRCA1/2 Gene Mutations Study
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Discloses Secret Prostate Cancer Treatment
4 mins
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Discloses Secret Prostate Cancer Treatment
Cameron Heyward Responds to Speculations on Coach Tomlin's Future: Focus is on AFC Wild Card Game
4 mins
Cameron Heyward Responds to Speculations on Coach Tomlin's Future: Focus is on AFC Wild Card Game
EU Withdraws 'Hot Chip Challenge' Over Health Concerns
4 mins
EU Withdraws 'Hot Chip Challenge' Over Health Concerns
Arrest of MPs Within Poland's Presidential Palace Stirs Controversy
4 mins
Arrest of MPs Within Poland's Presidential Palace Stirs Controversy
Gary Woodland's Triumph Over Fear: A Comeback Story
5 mins
Gary Woodland's Triumph Over Fear: A Comeback Story
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app