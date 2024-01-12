Netflix Withdraws Indian Movie Amid Hindu Right-Wing Backlash

In an unprecedented move, Netflix, the global streaming giant, pulled down a popular Indian movie, ‘Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food,’ after facing significant backlash from Hindu activists. This incident has not only sparked a debate on the boundaries of artistic expression but has also cast a spotlight on the power dynamics between media platforms and political groups in India.

Artistic Freedom versus Religious Sensitivities

The film, which was the second-most-watched Netflix feature in India, narrates the journey of a Hindu priest’s daughter who becomes a chef and falls in love with a Muslim classmate. It was this depiction of inter-religious romance and meat-eating, considered taboo by some, that sparked accusations of ‘love jihad’ and allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments. The term ‘love jihad’ is often used by Hindu nationalists to describe interfaith marriages that they claim are part of a conspiracy to convert Hindu women to Islam.

The Power of the Hindu Right Wing

The removal of the film, following a police complaint and subsequent social media campaign demanding a boycott, is indicative of the increasing influence of India’s right wing over artistic and media expressions. Jubilation among the film’s critics and the celebratory stance of Hindu activist groups, who accused the film’s makers of ‘Hindu Bashing,’ underscore this rising trend of censorship.

The Larger Implications

While the decision by Netflix to remove the film may seem like an isolated incident, it is reflective of broader societal tensions in India. The portrayal of caste issues and the role of religion in public life are increasingly contentious subjects. The incident also raises concerns about the future of creative freedom in the country, suggesting that even international streaming platforms may be yielding to political pressures. With digital entertainment platforms seemingly shying away from content that could offend religious sensibilities, the question remains: Where is the line drawn between respecting religious sentiments and preserving artistic freedom?