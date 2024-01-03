en English
Agriculture

Nepal to Issue Quality Trademark for CTC Tea: A Boost for Export Potential

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST
Nepal to Issue Quality Trademark for CTC Tea: A Boost for Export Potential

In a significant move to bolster the standing of Nepali CTC (crush, tear, curl) tea on the global stage, Nepal’s National Tea and Coffee Development Board is on the cusp of issuing a quality trademark. This follows the successful trademarking of orthodox tea in September 2020. A decisive step, it is expected to amplify the quality and export potential of Nepali CTC tea, a beverage that holds sway over 95% of domestic consumption and is primarily nurtured in the fertile grounds of the Jhapa district.

Trademark Aims to Elevate Nepali Tea’s Global Perception

Despite its popularity at home, Nepali CTC tea has been grappling with export challenges, particularly to India, its major market. Indian producers, who also procure orthodox teas from Nepal, have raised concerns over the perceived substandard quality of Nepali tea, casting a shadow over its exports. The impending quality trademark is set to address these issues head-on, aiming to standardize quality, enhance the value chain, and surmount export barriers such as sanitary and phytosanitary concerns.

Quality Trademark: A Tool for Standardization and Growth

The quality trademark is not just a logo; it is a comprehensive system entailing a code of conduct and guidelines for tea growers and processors. Producers will have to clear an inspection process to earn the privilege of using the quality trademark logo. This stringent framework is expected to be a boon for local producers, empowering them to command higher prices for their tea and ensuring that domestic consumers savour quality products.

Optimism Brews in Nepali Tea Industry

The Nepali tea sector has weathered its share of trade disruptions in the past. A noteworthy instance was India’s ban on blending Darjeeling tea with other teas, a restriction that was lifted in October 2022. Despite these setbacks, the industry remains buoyant, banking on the quality trademark to affirm the high standards of Nepali CTC tea, and bolster its reputation in international markets.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

