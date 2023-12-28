en English
Business

Neogen Chemicals Sets Eyes on Recovery and Revenue Growth: Insights from Dr. Harin Kanani

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:14 am EST
Neogen Chemicals Sets Eyes on Recovery and Revenue Growth: Insights from Dr. Harin Kanani

Dr. Harin Kanani, an official from Neogen Chemicals, recently unveiled the company’s business strategy and growth prospects in an interview with CNBC TV18. Despite the company witnessing a QoQ revenue decline of 15.56% for the quarter ended 30-09-2023—the lowest in the last three years—Kanani expressed confidence for a strong revival by the fourth quarter. This optimism is rooted in strategic investments aimed at bolstering the company’s infrastructure and capacity, thereby driving significant revenue growth in the years to come.

Decline and Hope

The last quarter saw Neogen Chemicals grappling with a revenue contraction for the first time in the last three years. Sales de-grew by 2.98%, with the company spending 1.98% of its operating revenues towards interest expenses and 9.11% towards employee costs. Despite these setbacks, Kanani’s optimism for a recovery in the pharma sector reveals a forward-looking perspective that is not easily shaken by temporary hurdles.

A Strategic Leap

Neogen Chemicals’ current capital expenditures in NeoGen are expected to support revenues of approximately 950 to 1,000 crore INR by the fiscal years 2026-27. This suggests a strategic focus on long-term growth, as opposed to immediate gains. The investments being made are projected to significantly expand the company’s capacity, thereby promoting an increase in revenue streams in the coming years.

Market Movements

Neogen Co announced a revenue of 229.00 million during the last quarter, up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Despite StockNews.com downgrading Neogen from a hold rating to a sell rating, and Piper Sandler reducing their target price on Neogen, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen Co by 100.0% in the third quarter. Corporate insiders acquired 22,000 shares and sold 4,859 shares of company stock, indicating a mixed market sentiment. Neogen Co currently boasts a healthy ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.21, and a debt to equity ratio of 0.28.

Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

