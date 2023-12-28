Neogen Chemicals Sets Eyes on Recovery and Revenue Growth: Insights from Dr. Harin Kanani

Dr. Harin Kanani, an official from Neogen Chemicals, recently unveiled the company’s business strategy and growth prospects in an interview with CNBC TV18. Despite the company witnessing a QoQ revenue decline of 15.56% for the quarter ended 30-09-2023—the lowest in the last three years—Kanani expressed confidence for a strong revival by the fourth quarter. This optimism is rooted in strategic investments aimed at bolstering the company’s infrastructure and capacity, thereby driving significant revenue growth in the years to come.

Decline and Hope

The last quarter saw Neogen Chemicals grappling with a revenue contraction for the first time in the last three years. Sales de-grew by 2.98%, with the company spending 1.98% of its operating revenues towards interest expenses and 9.11% towards employee costs. Despite these setbacks, Kanani’s optimism for a recovery in the pharma sector reveals a forward-looking perspective that is not easily shaken by temporary hurdles.

A Strategic Leap

Neogen Chemicals’ current capital expenditures in NeoGen are expected to support revenues of approximately 950 to 1,000 crore INR by the fiscal years 2026-27. This suggests a strategic focus on long-term growth, as opposed to immediate gains. The investments being made are projected to significantly expand the company’s capacity, thereby promoting an increase in revenue streams in the coming years.

Market Movements

